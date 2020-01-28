Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits the Caribbean Sea: reportedly felt in Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Cuba

%MINIFYHTMLb3208255669e2dd4835992b3f1faa02d11% %MINIFYHTMLb3208255669e2dd4835992b3f1faa02d12%

Many things have already happened in 2020 and a full month has not yet passed. Previously, a great earthquake hit the Caribbean Sea, and it was reportedly so strong that it was felt in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake that occurred in the Caribbean Sea, followed by a series of strong aftershocks, shook a large area of ​​land from Florida to Mexico. The initial tremor struck at 2:10 PM EST and focused along 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. Although, the actual depth of the earthquake was quite shallow just six miles below the surface.

The United States Geological Survey initially estimated that the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.3 before updating it to 7.7. In addition, the following replicas were recorded in a magnitude of 6.1. As of now, there are no reports of immediate damage or injury. The shaking was so severe in parts of the extreme west of Jamaica that experts were surprised that there was no more moderate to severe damage.

The earthquake also produced moderate shocks on Grand Cayman Island and slight shocks on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, while Bahamas, Haiti, Honduras and Santiago, Cuba, also reported shocks due to the earthquake. Several buildings in Miami were evacuated because he was traveling throughout southern Florida.

The last month has been an extremely active period for earthquakes in the Caribbean. The southern part of Puerto Rico experienced a sequence of earthquakes that began on December 28.th with a magnitude 4.7 earthquake, followed by a 6.4 magnitude replica on January 7th, just a few weeks ago, a magnitude 5.2 occurred on January 15th.

