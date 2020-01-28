Madden Super Bowl 2020 Prediction: Can the video game correct recent history with Super Bowl 54?

%MINIFYHTMLe98e72842a8f73874c130220e5db2e7e11% %MINIFYHTMLe98e72842a8f73874c130220e5db2e7e12%

The "Madden NFL,quot; franchise of EA Sports has been recognized for its accuracy above average in predicting Super Bowl results.

Returning to 2004, "Madden,quot; is 10 to 16 in the election of a Super Bowl winner, although he has slipped in recent years after a surprising early career (he has been wrong three of the last four years). The fact that the game has predicted the precise margin of victory or even the exact final score is still impressive.

However, a trend that must be taken into account when looking at Super Bowl 54 has become apparent. The video game simulation engine favors a major offensive over a great defense, leading to its extremely inaccurate official prediction of Rams 30, Patriots 27.

Actually, the final score was 13-3 in favor of the Patriots, the Super Bowl with the lowest score in history.

In 2019, 72 percent of the simulations had the Rams beating the Patriots. To "Madden,quot; credit, the percentages were heavily weighted towards the Rams when they scored more than 30 points instead of when they didn't. They often surpassed that mark in the simulation, but obtained only three points in reality.

Another obvious fault occurred with Super Bowl 48 when "Madden,quot; believed that the historically great Broncos offense would prevail over the historically great defense of the Seahawks. The latter ended up winning, 43-8.

Madden Super Bowl 2020 Prediction

Given these trends, it is not surprising that the Bosses are big favorites over the 49ers, according to "Madden NFL 20." We conducted more than 100 simulations, and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl 68 percent of the time. While Kansas City is the small betting favorite, indicating a 54 percent chance of victory, "Madden,quot; gives the Chiefs a much greater advantage over San Francisco.

There are other failures to consider in simulations. The engine does not do a good job of representing any type of strategic game plan.

The 49ers had great success on the ground in some of the sims, but they spent a lot in others. Without a real division of the runners, Raheem Mostert barely saw the field. "Madden,quot; is not going to run the ball the entire game as San Francisco did in the NFC championship game, even if that was the most effective tactic. That puts them at another disadvantage within the video game.

It would not be a surprise to see the 49ers prevail and again expose Madden's bias towards the offensive. The goal for San Francisco should be to keep the Chiefs at 24 points or less. The 49ers won 59 percent of the games in which they did exactly that. When Kansas City exceeded 24, that number dropped to just 12 percent.

The keys to success for each team are true to the formulas that took them to the Super Bowl. The 49ers fared better when they dominated the ground and when the defense produced more catches and turnovers. The Chiefs' offense often jumped to the first tracks and used great plays both in the offense and in the defense to trample any chance of a return.

Madden Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill projects are the most likely to win the game's MVP award. In case the 49ers reach the top, they will be Jimmy Garoppolo or Nick Bosa.

Composed Prediction "Madden NFL 20,quot;: Chiefs 26, 49ers 22

Madden Super Bowl prediction history

The "Madden NFL,quot; franchise has made an official prediction for the Super Bowl every year since 2004. The video game has chosen the right winner 10 times in 16 years, with a perfect prediction for Super Bowl 49. That is a success rate. 62.5 percent.

Year Madden's Prediction Real score Correct winner? Super Bowl 53 Rams 30, Patriots 27 Patriots 13, Rams 3 Do not Super Bowl 52 Patriots 24, Eagles 20 Eagles 41, Patriots 33 Do not Super Bowl 51 Patriots 27, Falcons 24 Patriots 34, Falcons 28 yes Super Bowl 50 Panthers 24, Broncos 20 Broncos 24, Panthers 10 Do not Super Bowl 49 Patriots 28, Seahawks 24 Patriots 28, Seahawks 24 Perfect Super Bowl 48 Broncos 31, Seahawks 28 Seahawks 43, Broncos 8 Do not Super Bowl 47 Crows 27, 49ers 24 Crows 34, 49ers 31 yes Super Bowl 46 Giants 27, Patriots 24 Giants 21, Patriots 17 yes Super Bowl 45 Steelers 24, Packers 20 Packers 31, Steelers 25 Do not Super Bowl 44 Santos 35, Colts 31 Santos 31, Colts 17 yes Super Bowl 43 Steelers 28, Cardinals 24 Steelers 27, Cardinals 23 yes Super Bowl 42 Patriots 38, Giants 30 Giants 17, Patriots 14 Do not Super Bowl 41 Colts 38, Bears 27 Colts 29, Bears 17 yes Super Bowl 40 Steelers 24, Seahawks 19 Steelers 21, Seahawks 10 yes Super Bowl 39 Patriots 47, Eagles 31 Patriots 24, Eagles 21 yes Super Bowl 38 Patriots 23, Panthers 20 Patriots 32, Panthers 29 yes

Bryan Wiedey publishes daily news and analysis of sports games on Pastapadre.com, presents the Press Row podcast and can be reached at Twitter @Pastapadre.