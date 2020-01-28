Luka Doncic scores 29 points while Dallas Mavericks breaks Oklahoma City Thunder's winning streak | NBA News

Luka Doncic scored 29 points when the Dallas Mavericks broke the streak of five consecutive Oklahoma City Thunder victories on Monday night.

Houston Rockets 126-117 Utah Jazz

Sacramento Kings 133-129 Minnesota Timberwolves (OT)

Orlando Magic 92-113 Miami Heat

San Antonio Spurs 109-110 Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers 115-100 Detroit Pistons

Dallas Mavericks 107-97 Oklahoma City Thunder

Luka Doncic scored 29 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 107-97 road win over Oklahoma City on Monday night, breaking the five-game winning streak of the Thunder.

Doncic was only 2 of 8 from the field in the first quarter, but 8 of 16 the rest of the way. The Mavericks have alternated wins and losses in their last five games.

Dallas took advantage of the Thunder on the perimeter, hitting 19 triples, most of Oklahoma City has resigned throughout the season. Doncic connected five to help the Mavericks stay ahead of the Thunder in the Western Conference playoff race.

Kristaps Porzingis launches a dump home against OKC



Tim Hardaway Jr added 15 points for the Mavericks, while Kristaps Porzingis and Delon Wright scored 14 each. Wright added a 12-rebound season record.

For Oklahoma City, Dennis Schroder was forced to be part of the starting lineup for the first time this season when Chris Paul missed the game a day after the death of his close friend, Kobe Bryant. Paul and Bryant played together in two Olympic teams.

As was the case around the NBA on Sunday and Monday, the teams began taking violations to honor Bryant. The Mavericks started with an eight-second violation, followed by the Thunder by taking a 24-second violation.

Paul has been a great reason for the success of Oklahoma City at the end of this season's tight games. He leads the league in scoring at the time of the clutch, and in the previous match against the Mavericks, he scored 13 points in the 4:31 finals to lead the Thunder to a victory from behind.

But without Paul there was no return on Monday. Oklahoma City cut a 16-point lead to five with a quick 11-0 run early in the third quarter, but two minutes later, the Mavericks' lead went back to 14.

Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined 11 of 36 from the floor. Schroder led the Thunder with 21 points.

Houston Rockets 126-117 Utah Jazz

Eric Gordon scored 50 points in his career and Danuel House Jr contributed a double double when the short-handed Houston Rockets achieved an impressive 126-117 victory over the hot Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

With James Harden (thigh), Russell Westbrook (rest) and Clint Capela (heel), all not available for the second set of a back-to-back set at altitude, Gordon led Houston with dazzling performance.

The veteran guard fired 14 of 22 from the ground, drilled 6 of 11 three-point attempts and connected 16 of 20 free throws to lead the way. His three-point game through a foul by Rudy Gobert extended Houston's lead to 118-105 with 1:39 remaining and eliminated the final hope Utah had to crown a comeback.

House was almost as instrumental, combining 21 points with 11 rebounds and adding five steals. His dive into an offensive rebound from the errant three-point attempt by Austin Rivers helped the Rockets maintain a 12-point mattress with 2:35 remaining after the Jazz worked frantically to reduce what had been a 17-point deficit.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 36 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 30 by scoring seven triples. The Jazz had won 14 of their 15 previous games.

Eric Gordon teases Utah defender Joe Ingles



Rivers added 21 points for Houston, while Gobert recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds for Utah.

Gordon and House scored a strong kick start for the Rockets, recording nine points each in the first quarter, while Houston shot 47.6 percent overall. However, after the Rockets took a 28-20 lead in the second quarter, the Jazz began that period with a 13-2 run that featured seven points from Mitchell.

Conley raised Utah to a 33-30 lead at the 8:43 mark, but the Rockets did not weaken, with Gordon again stepping forward to take on Houston's offensive charge. Gordon scored 15 points in the period, which led Houston to a 59-46 lead in between. Mitchell responded with 17 points at the break and apparently made a response every time Gordon and Houston threatened to retire.

Sacramento Kings 133-129 Minnesota Timberwolves (OT)

Nemanja Bjelica broke the fifth overtime draw with two free throws with 48.3 seconds left when the Sacramento Kings, after an improbable play that forced the extra session, stopped host Minnesota Timberwolves 133-129.

Buddy Hield scored 42 points from the bench for the Kings, the most in his career, including 12 during a 21-4 flurry that ended the regulation and erased a 17-point deficit in the 2:49 finals.

Andrew Wiggins scored 36 points, including seven triples, for the Timberwolves, who set season highs for three (23) and a percentage of three points (50).

Bjelica's free throws gave the Kings a 131-129 lead, and Sacramento survived three subsequent Timberwolves bids to tie, including a three-point Wiggins attempt with four seconds remaining after De & # 39; Aaron Fox add a free throw with 7.4 seconds remaining to create a margin of three points.

Kent Bazemore of the Kings froze the victory with a foul shot in the absence of 3.6 seconds, which allowed Sacramento to finish his five-game trip with two consecutive wins. The defeat was the tenth consecutive of the Timberwolves in general and the seventh consecutive at home.

De & # 39; Aaron Fox attacks the hoop to score against Minnesota



After falling behind by almost 16 points in the first quarter, Sacramento still lost 115-98 with only 2:49 to go after the seventh triple of the Wiggins game. But the Kings scored 21 of the last 25 points in the regulation, forging a draw of 119 that led to overtime.

The Kings had three triples and three free throws from Hield in an 18-4 burst that made it a three-point game with 30.9 seconds to play. After Wiggins failed from 18 feet with 6.8 seconds remaining, the Kings recovered and had a chance to tie.

The Timberwolves committed an intentional foul on Fox with 4.7 seconds remaining. After making the first free throw to reach 119-117, he intentionally failed the second, bounced his own foul and hit a shot that tied the score.

Karl-Anthony Towns then failed in a 17-foot hum, sending the game overtime.

Fox finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Bjelica with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Kings, who shot 50 percent from the field and 18 of 40 in three.

Orlando Magic 92-113 Miami Heat

Center Bam Adebayo recorded the third triple-double of his career – 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists – when host Miami Heat defeated the Orlando Magic 113-92.

The Heat also scored 21 points from Duncan Robinson, made 6 of 9 three-point attempts, and 19 points and seven assists from Jimmy Butler, who had left Miami's previous game with a sprained ankle.

With the victory, the Heat tied the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers for the best local record in the NBA (21-2). The Heat also improved to 10-1 this season when they have at least two days off before a game.

Bam Adebayo shoots from a three-point range against Orlando



Orlando, were led by Nikola Vucevic's double double: 13 points and 12 rebounds. Aaron Gordon added 13 points, but only two after the break.

Miami made its first five shots and ran to a 12-5 lead and closed the first period with a 31-21 lead. The Heat led by up to 16 points in the second quarter, but the Magic reduced its half-time deficit to 54-48.

Miami extended its lead to 24 points in the middle of the third before settling for an 85-71 lead by the end of the quarter. The Magic could not make a serious run in the room.

San Antonio Spurs 109-110 Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine hit a pair of free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining to limit a 23-point effort and reserve guard Denzel Valentine added 16 points to raise host Chicago Bulls to a 110-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan of San Antonio missed the second of two free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining and lost an attempt to back off the bell when the Spurs lost their third straight game.

Chicago relied on seven double-figure scorers to win successive wins for the first time from December 18 to 21. LaVine scored 14 points in the last 12 minutes to help the Bulls erase a 10-point deficit.

DeRozan scored 36 points and caught 10 rebounds, while Patty Mills added 25 points from the bench for the Spurs, who played without forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who was out due to a sprained right thumb.

The Bulls prevailed in a wild ending. DeRozan hit a jumper on Kris Dunn with 8.6 seconds remaining to tie the score at 108, but LaVine committed a foul against Jakob Poeltl in the next Chicago possession. Dunn committed a foul on DeRozan when the Spurs regained the ball, but DeRozan only made 1 of 2 free throws.

Poeltl had a double double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Trey Lyles contributed 10 points. Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky each added 13 points for the Bulls, while Luke Kornet (12), Coby White (11) and Dunn (10) completed a balanced attack.

Cleveland Cavaliers 115-100 Detroit Pistons

Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Kevin Love contributed 20 points in the first half when the Cleveland Cavaliers broke a seven-game losing streak by hitting host Detroit Pistons, 115-100.

Tristan Thompson had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Alfonzo McKinnie contributed 15 points from the bank to Cleveland. Larry Nance Jr added 10 points and Kevin Porter Jr, who had not played since January 5 due to a knee injury, contributed nine points.

Cleveland beat Detroit 65-49 in the second and third quarter.

Reggie Jackson led the Pistons, who have lost three straight games, with 16 points. Andre Drummond had 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks, while Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points and Langston Galloway added 11 for Detroit. The Pistons rested to base Derrick Rose, who had scored 20 or more points in the last 12 games.

Kevin Love celebrates a basket against Detroit



Love shot down six triples in the first half, raising the Cavs to a 53-45 half-time lead.

Detroit closed the gap to five points at the beginning of the third, but when Porter made a steal and a mid-quarter dump, Cleveland's advantage was 11, 71-60. Thompson had a personal 5-0 run later in the quarter to give his team an 80-65 lead.

Thompson added another basket before the end of the quarter to increase the Cavs' lead to 19 points. Cleveland took a 17-point lead to the fourth, 89-72, with the help of a McKinnie triple. Detroit did not score in the first two minutes of the quarter when the Cavs increased their lead to 20.

