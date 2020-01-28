Love & Hiphop Chrissy ran to Rihanna – Faced with rumors of traps !!

There was almost a fight at Roc Nation Brunch this weekend, as MTO News has learned. That's because Love & Hip Hop star Chrissy Lampkin allegedly ran into Rihanna, also confronted her about the rumors of her deception with Jims' fiance Jim Jones.

According to one of Rihanna's friends, Chrissy of Love & Hip Hop approached Rih at the Roc Nation brunch and confronted her about the rumors that Rihanna had supposedly cheated on Jim Jones years ago.

Rih's friend explained: "Chrissy was raising old things that aren't even true." And she stopped at the wrong one.

"Rihanna put Chrissy [straight]. She's rich and famous. But she's a Caribbean girl, so she's always ready to participate in the shit."

The incident was captured by the camera, at least in part. In a brunch clip that went viral, Rihanna stands in front of Chrissy with her arms crossed defiantly. It's pretty clear that Rihanna is upset with Chrissy.

And while it is impossible to hear Rih in the clip, it seems that he is screaming or at least talking in a hostile way with Chrissy.

Fortunately for all, both ladies kept him classy and did not allow his heated argument to turn violent.