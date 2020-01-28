Looking at the stars, Hong Kong fortune tellers only see clouds | News

%MINIFYHTMLade0d6fb671aaf463cca72229a92d1ca11% %MINIFYHTMLade0d6fb671aaf463cca72229a92d1ca12%

Hong Kong, China – In times of uncertainty, people in Hong Kong found comfort in tradition, as they called the Year of the Rat with certain rituals.

During the four-day holiday weekend, many went to the temples, where, under the surveillance of the deities, the faithful and supporters found clues about what awaited them.

One of the most popular sites is the Che Kung Temple in the suburbs of Hong Kong, founded at the end of the 19th century to commemorate General Che of the Song dynasty (960-1279), who fled south with the king child to avoid the invading Mongols. Respect for his courage and loyalty has inspired faith in the temple that bears his name, as well as all the divination that emanates from him.

On Monday, by tradition, the representatives of the indigenous peoples presented their respects in the temple and sought the fortune of the semi-autonomous Chinese city, shaking a bamboo stick from a hundred tube.

Each suit is labeled as presageting good, bad or more or less luck and numbered to correspond to an enigma wrapped in references to ancient legends.

After some shaking by the representative of the village, the fortune stick No. 79 fell. It presumes medium luck and a corresponding history along these initial lines:

"Justice governs heaven and earth. No one escapes the sight of the Almighty."

Temples in Hong Kong generally have fortune tellers to give the faithful an idea of ​​what awaits them. Hong Kong has been shaken by months of protests and is now fighting the coronavirus that emerged in China in December (Achmad Ibrahim / AP Photo)

Interpreting the puzzle to give more clues lies with people like Chan Tin Yan, who keeps the court in a post behind the temple.

No superstition

With rosy cheeks and feet on the ground, Chan exudes a prophetic air of "I told you so."

"This is saying that the gods above are watching closely what the ruling minions do," Chan said.

"Violating officials must take responsibility and resign."

For those who criticize Chan for politicizing, at least one academic who has studied the importance of divination in traditional Chinese society, points out that divination can be compared to dispensing councils.

"People who come to a fortune teller do not give up their faculty of judgment. Often, the result is simply advice, as if you had asked a good friend. You can follow this advice or not, it is up to you." Dennis Schilling, who teaches Chinese metaphysics and Taoist philosophy at Renmin University in Beijing, told Al Jazeera. "We should not stigmatize divination as & # 39; superstition & # 39;".

It used to be that fortune tellers in Hong Kong were heralds of hope instead of Cassandras of doom. Explaining the misfortunes at the beginning of the Lunar New Year was considered unfavorable at best and culturally inappropriate at worst, such as talking about divorce at a wedding party.

But that has changed as the political turmoil in the city opened the public's appetite for bad and ugly, as well as good.

Many have sought guidance in heaven.

"Chinese religious beliefs still incorporate many deities and practices related to astrology. Astrology is one of the main belief systems for guessing. The stars are never wrong. They move according to their orbits," Schilling said. "Why shouldn't they be able to guide our actions?"

Looking at the stars

John Choi, 46, is one of those practitioners of what is known as feng shui or geomancy.

Starting as a hobby, Choi has spent the last decade deepening and learning at the feet of some of the 30 teachers in the city. Since last October, he has been drawing the star maps for next year, with the help of pencil and paper, laptop and even an application.

John Choi, 46, began doing geomancy or feng shui as a hobby, before learning from established teachers in Hong Kong. Predict a gloomy year ahead. (Violet Law / Al Jazeera) (Al Jazeera)

In his opinion, things will look pretty bleak.

"The political turmoil will last at least six more months. It is likely that a senior leader, especially a woman, will resign due to illness. The economy will suffer and the stock market tank," Choi said. "There will be no peace."

The coronavirus outbreak, which currently affects mainland China and is spreading worldwide, is also manifested in its letters.

"Diseases abound, particularly infectious diseases," he added.

Choi explained that the layout of the stars for divination dates back to 2700 BC. C. In ancient times, emperors and nobles were eager to know if the new year was going to bring an abundant harvest or the scourge of the plague. And they often killed the messengers.

In modern times, business is less risky, but Choi and his contemporary cohorts are still to blame.

"Some of my clients have said that I am too direct," Choi said.