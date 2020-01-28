Lizzo had been planning his performance at the Grammys since high school

A lot of time has passed.

There is no doubt that Lizzo It seemed to have emerged from nowhere to become a pop sensation, but don't be fooled, because this musician has been slowly climbing to the top of the Billboard charts for years. The singer of "Truth Hurts,quot; has spent the last decade perfecting her trade, and after her legendary performance at the 2020 Grammy, she revealed on Instagram that she had dreamed this moment in high school.

"It all started with 4 scribbled words in my high school notebook: LIZZOs FANTASTIC TRAP ORCHESTRA," he published with a photo of his performance on the legendary stage. "And the rest is history! All I needed was the team to make my dreams come true. I am nothing without you, my family."

The rapper, who is also a classical flutist trained by the way, made sure no details were lost. "Thanks to the beautiful orchestra and my dancers and, of course, BIG BIG THA … we are here now baby!" She finished the post.