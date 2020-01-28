Liverpool cuts ticket prices for the repetition of the FA Cup of Shrewsbury Town | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML507e24d285f3df81549d1ad0baa7b52311% %MINIFYHTML507e24d285f3df81549d1ad0baa7b52312%





Liverpool faces Shrewsbury Town in Anfield in a fourth round repeat of the FA Cup

Liverpool has dramatically reduced the prices of their tickets for the repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town in Anfield next week after confirming that they will present their U23 side.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Sunday that he will play "children,quot; against the Sky Bet League One team in the week beginning February 3 due to the scheduled winter vacations of the Premier League.

Liverpool will charge £ 15 for adults, £ 5 for young adults and £ 1 for children, in stark contrast to ticket prices for their regular home games.

"I think that in April 2019 we received a letter from the Premier League asking us to respect the winter holidays, not organize international friendlies or organize competitive games," said Klopp.

"It means we will not be there. It will be the children who play that game."

"You can't deal with us as nobody cares. I know it's not very popular, but I see it. The Premier League asked us to respect the winter holidays. That's what we do. If the FA doesn't respect it, don't we can change it. We won't be there. "

"And we respect that. I told the boys two weeks ago, & # 39; we'll have a winter break & # 39;".

More to follow …