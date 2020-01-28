Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp defends the FA Cup stance | Soccer news

Klopp also confirms that Sadio Mane will miss Liverpool's next three games

















Jurgen Klopp has defended his decision to play against Liverpool's youth against Shrewsbury in his FA Cup replay

Liverpool head Jurgen Klopp has defended his choice to play the U23 team against Shrewsbury in his replay of the fourth round of the FA Cup, insisting he has to make "decisions that are not popular depending on the situation ".

Klopp has confirmed that he will not attend the game that falls during the club's winter break, with U23 manager Neil Critchley in charge.

The decision has raised criticism, as Accrington Stanley President Andy Holt asked to be fined Liverpool, while the FA says he warned clubs about the dates of the reps and said he "did everything possible,quot; to Ensure a break occurs.

0:49 Jurgen Klopp has accused the FA of not respecting the winter holidays and says that his first team players will not participate in the repetition of his cup against Shrewsbury Jurgen Klopp has accused the FA of not respecting the winter holidays and says that his first team players will not participate in the repetition of his cup against Shrewsbury

However, in his decision to rest his team from the first team, Klopp said: "I have to make decisions that are not popular depending on the situation we are in. The FA tried to move the games in the middle of the week to decrease the intense period.

"Whoever has been involved in that, perhaps we forgot to say no. They gave us two weeks and it was not clear which week."

Merson says: I'm supporting Klopp, but I care about Ole Paul Merson gives his verdict on Jurgen Klopp's vote to play "the children,quot; in the FA Cup, while admitting his fears for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Man Utd …

"We can't have a week off and say & # 39; it's fine, there are two days to prepare for a Champions League match & # 39; because we plan for the long term, I can't plan when a decisive period approaches. I decided three weeks ago that I would have a mid-season break based on a letter we received in April 2019.

"I don't want to be in the middle of these discussions. If people think I'm lazy because I'm not there, I can't change that and I'm not interested. I just feel responsible for my players. If we find a way to play it, then nothing will change and We have to change it.

Neil Critchley will take over the Liverpool FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury

"I'm not sure who was there in the discussions, but there were no sports people for the talks. This week is the break. Our players train (while they are away) just not here in Melwood."

"We had to make a decision and I've done it. Now it seems that people want something different. Could I be here for that? Of course, but it's a coaching misunderstanding. I can't appear in two days. They need their coach and that It's Critch. We'll try to win it.

"The mid-season recess must be resolved for the next few years. We all have to find a solution so that it doesn't happen again. It just isn't as it should be."

0:54 Georginio Wijnaldum understands why Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is not prepared to play against his senior players in his FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Georginio Wijnaldum understands why Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is not prepared to play against his senior players in his FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury

Mane will miss three games

Liverpool plays their Premier League game against West Ham at the London stadium on Wednesday night, where a victory would lead them to 19 points at Manchester City at the top of the table.

However, they will be without forward Sadio Mane, who Klopp said he will miss the next three games after he was forced to suffer a hamstring injury during the first half of the 2-1 victory at Wolves.

Sadio Mane will miss Liverpool's next three games, starting with a trip to West Ham

Klopp said: "Sadio will not be involved for West Ham and probably not for Southampton. After that he will return to normal."

"She has a small muscle break that is severe enough. We were lucky with her, although it wasn't too serious. She was out for three games."