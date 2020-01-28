LIV Super Bowl Journal: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs | NFL news





Patrick Mahomes was, of course, the star of the show on the opening night of the Super Bowl

Before Super Bowl LIV, Sky Sports & # 39; NFL lead writer James Simpson guides you through the madness in Miami …

It's almost time for the big dance.

We are just a few days away from the culmination of the NFL season and the biggest event in American sports.

However, the drama and excitement surrounding the game are not limited to Sunday alone, as there is chaos throughout the week with the media frenzy on Radio Row and South Beach.

Next, I will try to guide you through the preparation for Super Bowl LIV and provide you with information about what goes on behind the scenes …

Monday

Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners were in the building to meet with the media for the first time this week.

Unlike many of our experts and production team, this Super Bowl will be the first. So far, the craziest media scrum I've found is a post-match locker room at Wembley Stadium. But that was nothing compared to the & # 39; Super Bowl opening night & # 39; in Marlins Park.

Essentially, it is every reporter under the sun in an event hall trying to ask their questions to the two Super Bowl participants: one team at a time.

Before tonight (I arrived in the country three days ago), the time lag had been a factor. After the bright lights, the battery lines, the big screens, the fans and the absolute chaos, there's no chance of that coming into play tonight!

To begin the procedures of the week, I was following our man, "coach,quot; Jeff Reinebold, while trying to spend time with several players and coaches.

Mahomes got a lot of media attention

There were tears when he met with the receiver of the Chiefs practice squad, Gehrig Dieter, another meeting with the Chiefs' announcer, and the former NFL snapper, Kendall Gammon, and a great discussion about the rise of Tarvarius Moore from South of Mississippi to the Niners.

However, ultimately, the media flocked to the big names and stories of the week. We heard Jimmy Garoppolo say that the former teammate of the New England Patriots, Tom Brady, wished him luck: a simple text message that will jump to the headlines, while Richard Sherman praised Mahomes and his ability to move around the pocket.

After three manic hours, I tried what to expect as we got closer and closer to the end of the NFL, as the enthusiasm continues to grow.

It is only the beginning of what will be a manic week of accumulation, continuing with the availability of the Chiefs early in the morning. Better to go to bed!

Pro Bowl Weekend

After the long nine-and-a-half hour flight from London to Orlando, I was lucky to leave early to experience the Pro Bowl, the NFL star show game, on Sunday, January 26, when Lamar Jackson and the AFC surpassed to NFC 38-33.

The exhibition could even be an exaggeration, since we know that now it is simply a fun and fun game. The highlight of the weekend was without a doubt talking to some of the main stars of the NFL.

On Saturday, after the & # 39; practices & # 39; (15-20 minutes of light jogging in the sun), players from both conferences took the time to talk to fans, sign autographs and answer media questions, and after Sunday's game, the locker rooms were open to the media Communication.

The linemen of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, gave me a fascinating idea of ​​what are the emotions of the players preparing to play in the Super Bowl, some of the best players in the game got excited about Patrick Mahomes and what it's hard to defend him, and Saints' tight end, Jared Cook, led the rule on the star's closed wings in this year's big game: George Kittle and Travis Kelce (watch this later in the week! )

With the audio in hand, it was time to go to Miami …

