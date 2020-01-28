Lingfield Tuesday card abandoned but Newcastle race | Racing news





Lingfield – abandoned Tuesday meeting

Jumping races in Newcastle this afternoon continue as scheduled, but the meeting in Lingfield has succumbed to the weather.

Waterlogging was the problem for the National Hunt meeting in Lingfield, but in Newcastle, concerns about nighttime temperatures were unfounded.

The secretary of the Lingfield course, George Hill, tweeted: "ABANDONED – flooded. The inspection was advanced at 8 a.m.

His counterpart in Newcastle, James Armstrong, was able to tweet: "THE CAREER GOES FURTHER as planned. The inspection was canceled by 8:00 am. It remains SOFT, Good to Soft in pls. It establishes cloudy and sunny spells with moderate west wind. ".