Lil Nas X brings laughter when he explains why he looked bored at the Strip Club with Lizzo

Lil Nas X and Lizzo were two of the big winners during the recent Grammy Awards and to celebrate their victories they went to the strip club, but Lil Nas X seemed a little less excited about his surroundings and his explanation is funny.

What do you do when you just won your first Grammy award? Well, if you are Lil Nas X, you arrive at the nearest strip club with Lizzo to celebrate. In a video posted on social networks, the two are seen in the club having fun after the awards ceremony when the DJ began playing Lil Nas X's song, "Panini,quot;.

When he and his friend Lizzo started to rain, many on social media noticed that Lil Nas X didn't seem exactly like he was having fun. In fact, a social media user commented: "Why do you look bored?"

That's when he reminded everyone that it can be a lot of fun. In response, he published a photo of SpongeBob, a favorite of cartoons, shaking his wrist, with the words: "Because I know."

Of course, he was referring to the fact that he is openly gay. Just when his single "Old Town Road,quot; dominated the charts last year, he went publicly into the world.

