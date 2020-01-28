Liberians distrust George Weah as economic problems deepen | Liberia News

%MINIFYHTMLc514bd4a4df7433e1c5fd01a8d63070611% %MINIFYHTMLc514bd4a4df7433e1c5fd01a8d63070612%

When former football star George Weah won the presidential elections in Liberia in 2017, he promised to make "the life of all Liberians,quot; the "unique mission,quot; of his presidency.

But when the 53-year-old man served two years in office on January 22, some of the poor and young voters who secured Weah’s overwhelming victory say his economic problems have worsened under his leadership, and critics said the incompetence of government and the failure to address corruption was to blame.

"I urge the president to hear the voices of the poor people who made him president today," said Mark Williams, 23, who runs a typewriter shop in the capital, Monrovia.

"People believed that if we make this man a president, he will take care of the poor. He knows what it means to be fighting or suffering in life," he continued, referring to Weah's birth and childhood in a poor neighborhood in Monrovia before of finding worldwide fame as a footballer.

"We agree that the government took over a bankrupt economy, but it has to assume its own responsibility."

Weah inherited an economy greatly affected by a fall in global prices of rubber and iron ore, Liberia's main export products. The Ebola crisis of 2014-2016 exacerbated the economic stagnation in the West African nation, where about 80 percent of the population lives on less than $ 1.25 per day. The president promised to change the economy by fighting corruption, increasing foreign investment and creating jobs for the poor.

But two years after his six-year term, he has little to show, according to a civil society group in Liberia that tracks Weah's performance against his promises.

& # 39; There is no tangible action & # 39;

In a January 20 report, Naymote Partners for Democratic Development said the president had only fulfilled seven of his 92 promises, of which five were completed during his first year in office. These include reviewing the national school curriculum, passing a highly anticipated land rights law and limiting the salaries of senior government officials to $ 7,800.

Some progress was made on 38 promises, Naymote said. On the economic front, these included measures to reduce tariffs on commodities, improvements to key infrastructure such as roads and the introduction of loans for small businesses. However, Weah's government could not start working on 32 promises, according to the report.

"There were no tangible actions in the pledges of responsibility and anti-corruption," the group said, explaining that those promises included establishing new rules to prevent public sector fraud and taking legal action against companies involved in bid manipulation and other corrupt practices. .

As the economy worsened with inflation that reached 30 percent and public officials reported months delays in salary payments, more than 10,000 people took to the streets in protest last June. Thousands of people gathered once again in Monrovia on January 6, before being dispersed by the police with tear gas and water cannons.

People carry a banner representing the president of Liberia, George Weah, as they march during a protest in Monrovia, Liberia, on June 7, 2019 (File: James Giahyue / Reuters)

Weah's government was also shaken by a scandal in which the newly printed Liberian bills worth about $ 100 million were reported missing. Later, an investigation said the accusations were unfounded, but revealed that the country's central bank ordered the new currency before requesting permission from the legislature and even after obtaining the necessary approvals, ordered more notes than the agreed amount.

"Weah underestimated that playing football is different from running a country," said Robtel Neajai Pailey, a political analyst from Liberia. "It lacks the traditional skills of a president, but has the popular mandate to get a good team. Instead, he has been left to advise incorrectly."

He added: "Liberians have become so politically involved. They feel the need to go out and protest, to demand that things change, because it is affecting them where it matters most: their pockets."

& # 39; Give me a little chance & # 39;

In a Facebook post on his second anniversary in office, Weah acknowledged the growing discontent by saying that "the trip has not always been easy,quot; and asked for "unwavering support."

On Monday, in his annual address to the Liberian legislature, the president spoke about the economy and said that "the internal macroeconomic environment was difficult in 2019 … characterized by low economic growth of less than one percent, annual inflation of more than 20 percent and a depreciation of the Liberian dollar by more than 20 percent. "

But he said inflationary pressure had been contained, decreasing from 30.6 percent in mid-2019 to 25.8 percent at the end of the year. In order to address macroeconomic challenges, the government also secured $ 213.6 million in support of the International Monetary Fund, he said, and launched structural reforms to reduce the inflated salary bill and control public spending.

Weah also promised to "continue intensifying the fight against corruption, which continues to prevail in our society,quot; and announced new legislation to grant the Anti-Corruption Commission of Liberia more prosecution powers.

Addressing the people of Liberia, he said: "I feel your impatience … And then I ask you to be patient with me and, as we say in our Liberian way: & # 39; Give me a little chance, yes, so I can fix it & # 39; ".

Eddie Jarwolo, executive director of Naymote, said Weah's government needed to be more transparent in its dealings if it wanted to improve its public position.

"The government is so built on the secret," he said. "Accountability and transparency will help boost the economy. But people feel that the government does not want to focus on these promises because the government itself is not transparent. It does not want to be accountable to anyone."

In the streets of Monrovia, despite the disappointment with Weah's record so far, some of the president's supporters seem willing to give him the opportunity he requested, saying they expected him to encourage more investments and create jobs.

"I voted for George Weah because I wanted a change," said Evelyn Ross, 46, who makes a weekly profit of $ 5 selling fried donuts and cold drinks.

"I wanted life to be better, but unfortunately things have changed on the other side. I think the president is doing well, but if he can invite other companies to create jobs, things will improve."

Terence Karbedeh, a 32-year-old man who makes a living from water supply, agreed: "President George Weah needs to strengthen the effort to attract more investors so that young people get jobs and can work to help our families ". ".