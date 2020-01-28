Leroy Sane returns to full training with Man City after knee injury | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa26a89dc95476c5df0860da48bcb8c6a11% %MINIFYHTMLa26a89dc95476c5df0860da48bcb8c6a12%





Leroy Sane hasn't played for Manchester City since August

Manchester City has been driven by the return of Leroy Sane to full training after a knee ligament injury he suffered in August.

Sane underwent an ACL surgery after being removed 13 minutes after the City & # 39; s Community Shield's victory over Liverpool.

On Tuesday, he was pictured training with his City teammates before his second leg of the League Cup semifinals against Manchester United, live on Sky sports.

Leroy Sane was photographed training with his Manchester City teammates on Tuesday

The match will come too early for Sane, but his return reinforces the Pep Guardiola team ahead of a key set of matches.

After United, City addresses the Spurs in the Premier League on February 2 before receiving West Ham a week later, both live at Sky Sports.

After the winter break, City travels to Leicester on February 22, also in Sky Sports, before flying to Spain for the first leg of the Champions League in the first leg of the last 16 against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final falls on March 1, which means that Sane will expect his teammates to defend their 3-1 lead over United with a Wembley date in sight.

1:55 Highlights of the Carabao Cup semifinal, first leg between Manchester United and Manchester City Highlights of the Carabao Cup semifinal, first leg between Manchester United and Manchester City

In the summer, Sane was linked to a return to his native Germany before recovering from the injury.

That spell on the sidelines saw Bayern Munich cool its interest, and the German club held preliminary talks with Wilfried Zaha's representatives earlier this month.

Sky sports news He reported that it seemed unlikely that Bayern signed Zaha in January, despite the decision of the Crystal Palace end to hire super agent Pini Zahavi.

