Lena Dunham reveals where he meets former Jack Antonoff today

Lena DunhamY Jack antonoffThe relationship went from lovers to friends, but it was not an easy path.

In his cover interview for the March issue of United Kingdom cosmopolitan, the Girls alum talked about what his breakup of 2017 with the Bleachers music leader / producer taught him and how they worked to achieve a good friendship after their separation.

As she told the store: "We fell in love when I was very young. I was 25. I looked back and had a great trip, we looked after each other, but you know what? We both started our careers and that was our true passion ".

"The love you have for someone doesn't disappear because you don't have it," the actress continued. "It's logistically that it doesn't work anymore. I love him so much. He's a dear, dear friend of mine. Has it been easy every second? No, it's not easy to divide life with someone."

The two stars met for the first time in 2012 (the same year Girls He broadcast his first season on HBO). During their five-year relationship, the couple shared a home and several pets.