Lena Dunham reveals where he meets former Jack Antonoff today

Cosmopolitan UK / Matthew Eades
Lena DunhamY Jack antonoffThe relationship went from lovers to friends, but it was not an easy path.
In his cover interview for the March issue of United Kingdom cosmopolitan, the Girls alum talked about what his breakup of 2017 with the Bleachers music leader / producer taught him and how they worked to achieve a good friendship after their separation.
As she told the store: "We fell in love when I was very young. I was 25. I looked back and had a great trip, we looked after each other, but you know what? We both started our careers and that was our true passion ".
"The love you have for someone doesn't disappear because you don't have it," the actress continued. "It's logistically that it doesn't work anymore. I love him so much. He's a dear, dear friend of mine. Has it been easy every second? No, it's not easy to divide life with someone."
The two stars met for the first time in 2012 (the same year Girls He broadcast his first season on HBO). During their five-year relationship, the couple shared a home and several pets.
When they separated, Antonoff ended up keeping his home in Brooklyn and Dunham kept his two dogs. In addition to dividing their possessions and shared pets, Dunham said that the emotional work of creating a healthy friendship required a lot of concerted effort.
"There are definitely times when I was malicious, rude or brazen," he shared. "But he has accepted them marvelously and I have also been able to accept his anger. What is really good is that we are not trying to pretend that we do not have this story together, but we are also willing to move forward."
Cosmopolitan UK / Matthew Eades
The ex still maintain that friendship. They interact on social networks and seem to be in a good place. But Dunham's best relationship is with himself.
The star experienced some important health problems after the separation of her and Antonoff. He underwent a hysterectomy to help relieve his endometriosis, and also lives with fibromyalgia and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which sometimes requires him to walk with a cane. The winner of the Golden Globe also registered previously in rehab for an addiction to prescription drugs. (He has been sober since April 2018).
Now, with those struggles behind her, Dunham has been able to learn how to truly love herself and prioritize her health, something she revealed she didn't know how to do when her career took off.
Speaking of a short-term commitment to a man he dated after Antonoff, Dunham said: "I had just had a hysterectomy, I had broken up with my boyfriend, I was in the process of breaking up with my business partner, I had no business buying a pair of shoes, (much less) compromising. "
"Then I simply said:" You know what? I've been dating since I was 15 years old. I am allowed to take a break, "he continued." Sobriety for me means much more than just not using drugs, it also means that I refrain from having negative relationships. It means that I have taken a break from dating, which has been incredible for me. "
As the 33-year-old continued: "I think it's been 14 months since I've been totally single. I may have kissed a guy at a party once, but that's not illegal. I go out with my dogs, my cats It has created a lot of clarity because I believe that (for) many of us, even though the world has become much more positive for sex, as young, ambitious and independent women, our relationship with sex is tense and complicated. on the one hand, we are taught to demand what we want; on the other hand, we are afraid that we will never find anyone and have to conform. "
Cosmopolitan UK / Matthew Eades
Dunham has been positive for the body and sex for years, but her struggle with her health forced her to be more particular with her sexual partners as part of her personal emotional and physical care.
"We are struggling with the prevalence of porn and having to be performative during sex," he shared. "And once my body began to decompose, I no longer had that option and I began to feel really vulnerable. I realized that until I was in a dynamic with someone who made me feel super safe, I didn't want to do it. People now he will say: & # 39; Oh my God, you haven't had sex in more than a year & # 39 ;, and I say: & # 39; No, it has actually been the most healing thing & # 39; ".
As for his future relationships and the possibility of having children, Dunham said that if he finds the right person, he is inside. But your health will always be a priority.
"I don't care if I'm in a relationship," he said. "This is the question: if I know someone with whom I think it would be great to raise children, it is wonderful, but I have committed to many things in my life. I will not commit to that. The last two years have been the best time to my life. I feel it is very difficult for someone to knock me down. "
You can watch his full interview in the March issue of United Kingdom cosmopolitan, in the kiosks on January 30.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.