Lena Dunham confesses to being engaged in secret after separating from Jack Antonoff

Speaking of her love life, the creator of & # 39; Girls & # 39; reveals that he is currently in & # 39; a parenthesis of quotes & # 39; since he didn't have the right mindset to dive into another long-term romance.

Lena Dunham She was briefly engaged after her lifelong separation from her boyfriend Jack antonoff.

The "Girls"The creator and the star broke up with the musician in 2018 and now he tells Cosmopolitan UK that he quickly found a new love and made plans to marry his mysterious boyfriend after he proposed with the budget of a Timberland boot, but she He admits that he was not right-minded to immerse himself in another long-term romance.

"I had just had a hysterectomy, I broke up with my boyfriend, I was in the process of breaking up with my business partner; I didn't have to buy a pair of shoes (much less) to commit myself," Lena told the magazine. "Then I simply said: & # 39; You know what? I've been dating since I was 15. I am allowed to take a break & # 39;".

Dunham also revealed that she and Antonoff, a much-requested music producer and composer who has worked with Taylor Swift Y Lorde, They remain friends.

"I look back and we had a great trip, we take care of each other …", he shares. "The love you have for someone does not disappear because you do not have it; it is logistically no longer works."

"I love him very much. He's a dear, dear friend of mine. Has it been easy every second? No, it's not easy to divide life with someone. There are definitely times when I was malicious, rude or brazen, but he has accepted them wonderfully , and I have also been able to accept his anger. What is really good is that we are not trying to pretend that we do not have this story together, but we are also willing to move forward. "

And that means taking a long break from dating: "I've taken a break from dating, which has been amazing for me."