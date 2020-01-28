LeBron James to Kobe Bryant: & # 39; I promise you that I will continue your legacy & # 39;

LeBron James promised his late friend, Kobe Bryant, to continue his legacy a few days after Bryant died tragically after being involved in a helicopter accident.

He expressed his heart to his fans and followers in an emotional Instagram post:

"I'm not ready, but here I go," wrote LeBron. "Man, I'm sitting here trying to write something for this post, but every time I try I start crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / brotherhood we had. I literally heard your voice on Sunday for the Tomorrow, before I left Philadelphia, I returned to Los Angeles. I didn't think a little in a million years that it would be the last conversation we would have. "

After the news of Bryant's death, James was captured by a paparazzi camera crying in LAX after returning to Los Angeles. Bryant and James were extremely close.

"WTF! I am heartbroken and devastated my brother! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man, I love you big brother. My heart is with Vanessa and the children. I promise you that I will continue your legacy, man! for all of us, especially # LakerNation💜💛 and it's my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it up, "James swore.

