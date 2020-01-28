LeBron James speaks after the death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Many family members, friends and colleagues continue to mourn the loss of one of the most legendary basketball players and their daughter Gianna, as well as the other seven beautiful souls. People have been talking and sharing their own personal stories to help honor them. LeBron James, who was close to Kobe over the years, broke his silence on Monday night by remembering his brother Kobe.

The said, “I literally heard your voice on Sunday morning before leaving Philadelphia to return to Los Angeles. I didn't think a little in a million years that it would be the last conversation we would have. WTF !! I am heartbroken and devastated to my brother! "

LeBron continued: “Man, I love you, big brother. My heart is with Vanessa and the children. I promise I will continue with your legacy! You mean a lot to all of us, especially for the Laker Nation, and it's my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it up! Please give me the strength of the heavens above and take care of me! I have them here! There is much more I want to say, but I can't do it now because I can't get over it! Until we meet again, brother!

Like us previously He reported, literally the night before Kobe's amazing pass, LeBron had broken his scoring record and passed it to the all-time NBA scoring list, making it number 3.

Kobe turned to social media to congratulate LeBron for his achievement. Unfortunately, his celebratory publications on LeBron would become his final publications on social networks.

See this post on Instagram _____________________________________ #TSRSports: Last night #LeBronJames added another achievement to her legacy as she advanced to third place in the NBA's #AllTimeScoringList. The place that was previously occupied by #KobeBryant. However, when LeBron and the Lakers faced the Sixers, and during the game, LeBron scored his 33,644 point, placing him higher on the list. _____________________________________ Kobe Bryant turned to social media to congratulate LeBron for his achievement. He said: "Continue advancing the game @KingJames. I respect my brother # 33644 a lot." _____________________________________ LeBron also reflected on his achievement and said: "To summarize, I am now here with a Lakers uniform, in Philadelphia, where he is from. The first time I met him, he gave me his shoes at the All-Star Weekend. It's surreal. It doesn't make sense, but the universe simply puts things in your life. And I guess when you live the right way, when you simply give everything to whatever you're doing, things, read more on TheShadeRoom.com (📹 : @nba) A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in January 26, 2020 at 10:57 a.m. PST

On Sunday, LeBron was seen crying when he heard the news about Kobe and Gianna when he was leaving the Lakers team plane when they landed in Los Angeles.

Roommates, we, like you, continue to pray for loved ones affected by this tragedy.

