LeBron James publishes emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant | NBA News

LeBron James has published an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant after the death of the Los Angeles Lakers icon on Sunday.

James turned to Instagram to express his feelings after Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles hills.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion who played for the Lakers throughout his 20-year career.















Relive some of the best moments of Kobe Bryant's 20-year career in the NBA



"I'm not ready, but here I go. Man, I'm sitting here trying to write something for this post, but every time I try I start crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / brotherhood we had "James wrote

"I literally heard your voice on Sunday morning before leaving Philadelphia to return to Los Angeles. I didn't think a little in a million years that it would be the last conversation we would have. WTF! I'm devastated and devastated!" my brother!!

















LeBron James beat Kobe Bryant to advance third in the all-time scoring list after this driving arrangement against the Philadelphia 76ers



"Man, I love you, big brother. My heart is with Vanessa and the children. I promise you that I will continue with your legacy, man! You mean a lot to everyone here, especially #LakerNation, and it is my responsibility to put this to hell in my back and keep it up !!

"Please give me the strength of the heavens above and take care of me! I have them here! There is much more I want to say but I can't now because I can't get over it! Until we meet my brother again!"

















Del’vin Dickerson of Manchester Giants and London Lions head coach Vince Macaulay react to the death of Kobe Bryant and reflect on his life and career



Bryant's last post on Twitter before his death was a message to James, who had passed him for third place on the all-time NBA scoring list, saying: "Continue advancing the game @KingJames. Much respect to my brother,quot;.

The Lakers' game against city rivals, the Clippers, was postponed as a sign of respect after the death of Bryant and his daughter. The accessory will now take place at a later date.

"The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, January 28 at the Staples Center has been postponed," said an NBA statement.

















Kobe Bryant, who died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash, explains his love for basketball in a NBA tribute video



"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which deeply regrets the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday."

The Lakers made their first public comment since the tragedy with a brief statement on Monday.

"The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank everyone for the enormous amount of support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and share more information as it becomes available." He said.

















The mourners join in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles to remember Kobe Bryant



Thousands of people gathered in Los Angeles to pay tribute with a vigil in front of the Staples Center, home of the escort's Lakers team.

A sanctuary for Bryant, who became an Oscar winner in 2018 for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball, which he wrote and narrated, has been established outside the stadium, with candles, flowers and fan photographs.

The light towers surrounding the Los Angeles International Airport were illuminated in purple and gold on Sunday, in tribute to the colors of the Bryant Lakers shirt.

















Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflects on the life of Kobe Bryant, who died in a crashed helicopter at 41



The Los Angeles City Council was similarly lit in the famous purple color.

The news of Bryant's death caused a torrent of pain throughout the world when tributes flooded with Michael Jordan, former United States President Barack Obama and his friend and former England soccer captain David Beckham, among whom they presented Your respects.

Jordan described Bryant as his "little brother."

In a statement issued by his spokesman on Estee Portnoy on Twitter, Jordan said: "I am shocked by the tragic news of the death of Kobe and Gianna. Words cannot describe the pain I feel.

"I loved Kobe, he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations a lot."

"He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing father who loved his family deeply and took pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball."

Beckham, who played for the LA Galaxy of 2007-12, posted on Instagram: "It took me hours to figure out what to write and yet my words will never be enough to describe how I feel after Kobe's tragic loss.

"This was a special athlete, husband, father and friend. Having to write these words is quite difficult, but also to know that we have lost an incredible human being and that his beautiful and talented daughter Gianna is heartbreaking.

"The commitment Kobe showed with his sport was inspiring, overcoming the pain and finishing a game as if only he could inspire me to try to be better."

"He was determined to inspire the next generation of boys and girls to embrace the sport he loved. His legacy will remain alive."

Obama sent love to the Bryant family after his loss.

Kobe was a legend on the court and was just beginning in what would have been such a significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I sent love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

He tweeted: "Kobe was a legend on the court and was just beginning in what would have been such a significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I sent love and prayers to Vanessa and the whole family Bryant on an unthinkable day. "

Bryant, who was married to his wife Vanessa and had three other daughters, Natalia, Bianca and Capri, became an 18-time NBA All-Star during a race that saw him transcend the sport.

He was named the most valuable player in the NBA in 2008 and is the fourth best scorer in the history of the NBA with 33,643 points.

Alongside Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Bryant helped the Lakers win three consecutive NBA championships between 2000 and 2002. Bryant won more NBA titles in 2009 and 2010.