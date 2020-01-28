LeBron James pays heartbreaking tribute to Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTMLedcb1a48b1cc9d9fd9c4571d2b0ba0bd11% %MINIFYHTMLedcb1a48b1cc9d9fd9c4571d2b0ba0bd12%

LeBron James has lost a friend and perhaps his greatest inspiration and now, he is talking about Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, dying in a tragic helicopter accident. Many celebrities have been sharing their tributes to the legend of basketball on social media, but fans looked forward to reading LeBron’s!

The man took a day to cry in silence before finally taking social media to share a heartbreaking message.

He admitted that he was not yet ready to talk about what had happened, but decided to do it anyway, touching millions of fans with his words.

‘I'm not ready but here I go. Man, I'm sitting here trying to write something for this post, but every time I try, I start crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / brotherhood we had! ", Started.

LeBron took Kobe's No. 3 spot on the all-time NBA score list the day before the crash and also wore sneakers marked "Mamba 4 Life,quot; during the game, scored the points he needed to beat his old man. Friend and idol.

As fans know, Kobe was also known as "Black Mamba."

LeBron continued to talk about how shocking and sudden Kobe's death was, and mentioned that I literally literally heard your voice on Sunday morning before I left Philadelphia to return to Los Angeles. I didn't think a little in a million years that it would be the last conversation we would have. WTF !! I am heartbroken and devastated to my brother! 😢😢😢😢💔 Man, I love you big brother. My heart is with Vanessa and the children. I promise I will continue with your legacy! You mean a lot to all of us, especially # LakerNation💜💛 and it is my responsibility to put this on my back and keep it up! "

In fact, LeBron has been the new face of the Lakers since joining the team in 2016, which is also when Kobe retired.



