Laura Dern shares why the marriage story made her believe in love

It's almost time for the big night!

The 2020 Oscars are almost upon us, which means that all of Hollywood's biggest celebrities are preparing for their time in the spotlight. Actress Laura Dern sat with E! News & # 39; Melanie Bromley to talk about his role in the hit movie Marriage history, and what it is to be nominated for best supporting actress.

"Lovely. We had our last screening and questions and answers to Marriage history on Saturday night and someone from Netflix said: & # 39; And the first one was on August 8 & # 39 ;, and I realized that the trip every year that goes through a group of movies and the blessing of this, but also the bittersweet nature of celebrating with those who become family, "he shared about the process of becoming an award-winning film.

The film, written and directed by Noah BaumbachHe has received many compliments for his very real representation of divorce and marriage. While many people, including Melanie, finished the movie feeling less than excited about the potential of walking down the hall, Laura revealed that she had a very different opinion about the outcome of the movie.