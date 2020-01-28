Laura Dern shares why the marriage story made her believe in love

It's almost time for the big night!
The 2020 Oscars are almost upon us, which means that all of Hollywood's biggest celebrities are preparing for their time in the spotlight. Actress Laura Dern sat with E! News & # 39; Melanie Bromley to talk about his role in the hit movie Marriage history, and what it is to be nominated for best supporting actress.
"Lovely. We had our last screening and questions and answers to Marriage history on Saturday night and someone from Netflix said: & # 39; And the first one was on August 8 & # 39 ;, and I realized that the trip every year that goes through a group of movies and the blessing of this, but also the bittersweet nature of celebrating with those who become family, "he shared about the process of becoming an award-winning film.
The film, written and directed by Noah BaumbachHe has received many compliments for his very real representation of divorce and marriage. While many people, including Melanie, finished the movie feeling less than excited about the potential of walking down the hall, Laura revealed that she had a very different opinion about the outcome of the movie.
"The movie seems like an incredible love story, so I believe in love more than ever when I see it," he shared. "Because love never disappears. And at the end of the movie, it ends with a gesture based on love and love. Throughout the battle and all the anguish and division, when you love forever, even if the relationship changes." That is a way to see it! Laura's experience this year has also been very different from that of many of her classmates. He also starred in the hit movie. Little woman which was directed by her Marriage history partner director Greta Gerwig.
"Both are incredible. It is so surprising that both are nominated for Best Film. In my opinion, they have made perfect films," he shared. "They both gave me such beautiful and equal collaborative experiences with incredibly different characters. As Greta says, & # 39; Oh, you know with Noah, you separate families, and in my movie it is you who unites families & # 39;" . That is simply delicious and wonderful. "
"I feel that her differences come from the fact that she is an actor and he as a filmmaker has always been the witness of the performance," he continued. "While she was a little more inside. As if she was almost playing with me. It was an amazing and delicious way to work with the director." As for how she is preparing for the big night, Laura admits that she does not have a complete test system.
"I think it's so individual. It's like going to a swimming meeting when you're 10 years old. What makes you feel comfortable and relaxed right now that people say is special," he revealed about his process. "What I know is that for the first time as a 22-year-old nominee, I let anxiety really take over experience … So I hope to do it more and more with experience and gratitude working with people I love so much. a lot."
