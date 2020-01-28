Large guns resist the DRF terrain in Leopardstown | Racing news





Jack Kennedy and Delta Work return triumphant

Delta Work, Kemboy and Presenting Percy are still on track to renew the rivalry in Leopardstown on Sunday, after the three stood firm for the Irish Gold Cup Paddy Power.

Gordon Elliott's Delta Work launched late to land an exciting Savills Chase on travel and distance last month. Kemboy, trained by Willie Mullins, was fourth in what was his seasonal comeback, with Presenting Percy just behind him in fifth.

With most of the champion coach's horse improving significantly for a race this season, most bookmakers make Kemboy the marginal favorite to change the way with Delta Work and give Mullins the eleventh success of the Gold Cup of Ireland.

Kemboy's probable driver, Paul Townend, hopes that this will be the case, as he seeks to win the prestigious prize for the first time.

"For a long time, Kemboy did everything right (in Savills Chase)," said the jockey champion.

"It's a track he likes and he showed that it has a little shine. I hope he can improve."

"Many of these horses are the same. Even maidens and novices are improving since their first race and, hopefully, experienced horses can do the same."

Presenting Percy, of Pat Kelly, was halfway away from Kemboy in Savills Chase, having previously finished a promising third at John Durkan in Punchestown.

Connections decided not to bet on a third consecutive victory at Galmoy Hurdle last week at Gowran Park, with owner Philip Reynolds willing to bet on the glory of the Irish Gold Cup.

He said: "We expect this horse to go to the Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 13 and it makes no sense to jump to the little ones when you go to jump to the big ones."

"The truth is that I was disappointed after the persecution of Savills. I know he was only defeated four times, but it was more the form of defeat than distance."

"I expected him to show himself better and, again, that is another reason we will return, since I think it is better than that, we could ride it slightly differently and I really hope it is more competitive than in the Savills."

Reynolds is confident that his cargo can make the best of Kemboy, and adds: "Of course we can win, I thought that fence by the Savills fence our jump was better than Kemboy's. Saying that, Kemboy is a specialist in the field and the dead three miles is probably the minimum that Percy needs.

"Whatever surpasses him (introducing Percy) is going to win on Sunday."

Mullins also went on last year's Irish Gold Cup hero Bellshill and the strange Cadmium, while Jessica Harrington is ready to saddle her Irish Gold Cup, Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Gold Cup hero of Punchestown of 2017, Sizing John.

Harrington could also direct Jett, with Bromhead's Henry Troytown Chase winner Chris & # 39; s Dream, Tony Martin's Anibale Fly and Warren Greatrex's mare La Bague Au Roi completing the 10 confirmations.

The first of the four grades on the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival is the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle, for which De Bromhead's dual winner, Aspire Tower, is a hot favorite.

His nine potential rivals include the pair of Joseph O & # 39; Brien from A Wave Of The Sea and Cerberus and Wolf Prince from Gavin Cromwell's yard.

There are 15 remaining competitors for the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle, with Elliott retaining an extremely strong hand. The Cullentra controller left at Abacadabras, Conflated, Easywork and Envoi Allen, while the Mullins team introduces Asterion Forlonge and Blue Sari.

Mullins is responsible for six of the 12 horses that are still in the mix for the Novice Hunt, led by Faugheen.

Closutton's sextet also features Laurina and Melon, Elliott will be represented by Battleoverdoyen and O & # 39; Brien has confirmed Fakir D & # 39; oudairies.