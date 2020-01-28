Lamar Odom says that Kobe Bryant stayed by his side when he was in a coma

%MINIFYHTML61a42a304e4b84afa69373d62e73e22711% %MINIFYHTML61a42a304e4b84afa69373d62e73e22712%

The former Los Angeles Lakers player remembers that the NBA superstar helped him in his "darkest moments" when he was hospitalized in the middle of his battle against cocaine addiction.

Lamar Odom has spoken after the death of his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Kobe Bryant.

Basketball stars played together from 2004 to 2011 and, after the sad news that their 41-year-old friend and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, had died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, 2020, because In the morning, Lamar talked about the loss. in the UK television show "Good morning britain".

"It seems pretty surreal. It feels like a lasting nightmare. I'm going to miss him very much," he said, appearing through a live link with his fiancee. Sabrina Parr.

"I have not really felt pain or shock like this since my son died in 2006," added the athlete, whose six-month-old son, Jayden, died in 2006 of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). "I feel really bad and his fans are, I can imagine how his children, his wife, his mother and his father feel right now."

Insisting that his friendship has had a lasting impact on his life, he explained: "I feel blessed to have been able to rub shoulders with that man and have some of that magic powder sprinkled on me."

And Lamar revealed that Kobe was at his side during his "darkest moments," when he suffered from kidney failure, heart attacks and strokes, and finally got into a coma and was put on life support after a battle against drug addiction. Cocaine, sharing: "I think for everyone to do their best. Never stop and chase your dreams because if we combine the two, he is an excellent example that anything can happen …"

"Because he combined the two, I hope they change the NBA logo to their silhouette," he said, placing himself among the stars, including Usher, Justin BieberY Snoop Dogg calling the NBA (National Basketball Association) to honor Kobe with a new logo.

First "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star also paid tribute to his late friend on Instagram with a photo gallery.