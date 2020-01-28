Lala Kent talks about the joint upbringing with Randall Emmett's baby mom and when she wants to have children

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are getting closer and closer to walk down the hall and say "Yes, I want to." Lala recently spoke about becoming a stepmother and her hope to start her own family.

If you still don't know the drama, Lala and her fiance's baby mom, Ambyr Childers, were in each other's throat at some point. Their arguments often extended to social networks where fans saw how unpleasant they were among them.

Fortunately, the two have called a truce and have learned to be peaceful co-parents of the two daughters that actress You shares with Randall Emmett.

Lala revealed in the Teddi Mellencamp podcast: ‘Ambyr and I were not in a great place, and when we had the meeting before Christmas, there were tears that were shed, there were apologies. I let you know: I'm going to say this without it appealing to me. I'm an emotional mess right now, I don't know why, basically, I just thanked her because those girls she brought to the world are like, my life has changed forever, forever is better for them, and now she doesn't. have a problem So I think that when you put aside personal problems and remember that the goal is to make these incredible human beings that can go out into the world and assume it, that's all that matters. "

Now that the drama among the ladies is resolved, the engaged couple revealed plans for the future.

"It would start yesterday, but Randall says:" We have to be married for at least a year before it starts to explode. "And I wonder, & # 39; OK, well, it's nine months to make a baby, so we can make it explode & # 39; and then you know in a year that the baby will be here! & # 39;

It's great to see that Ambyr and Lala no longer disagree.



