Ladies Slam Peter Weber for inviting Alayah to return to the show

ABC / Jason A LaVeris

The pilot admits to the other women who previously felt pressured to send Alayah home in the previous episode, so he now decides to return to the program.

Up News Info –

"The Bachelor"He returned with a new episode on Monday, January 27. The new one saw Peter Weber regretting his decision to send Alayah home in the previous episode. That led him to try to see her again in the program, to the dismay of the other women.

The episode began with a one-on-one between Peter and Victoria F. They spent time in an amusement park before going to a Chase Rice concert. That was awkward for Victoria, since she used to date Chase. At some point, Victoria pulled Chase aside to talk about the awkward encounter.

She told him that she couldn't lie to Peter about her past and Chase encouraged her to do what she thought was right and she did so. She got scared, afraid that Peter wouldn't change his mind about her after the revelation. However, Peter assured him that that would not happen and even gave him a rose.

During the group date with Victoria P., Kiarra, Kelly, Deandra, Madison, Lexi, Shiann, Tammy, Sydney, Hannah Ann, Savannah and Mykenna, Alayah returned to make things clear about her relationship with Victoria P. She said The former Miss USA contestants made a trip to Las Vegas together. When Peter confronted Victoria about the claim, and she admitted that it was correct before adding: "My truth is the truth."

Peter then shared that he previously felt pressured to send Alayah home. So he decided to invite her to return to the program and even gave her the group date. That didn't suit the ladies, especially Natasha and Deandra, who beat Peter during the party.

"Can I say something really fast? I'm sorry Peter, but I've never felt so unrecognized by someone. And for us … that we tear our butts on the soccer field and literally have the physical bruises to show, and then so that you would come to the party and ignore us, half of us, who didn't have time, and then walk hand in hand with Alayah, was like the biggest slap in the face. I couldn't even look at you, "Deandra said.

In the end, Alayah cried when she felt that the other women "were literally tearing her apart."

Also in the episode, Peter had an individual appointment with Kelsey after ChampagneGate. During the date, she talked about how her parents' divorce affected her. Peter finally gave him a rose.