Kylie Jenner's makeup launch party for Stormi is a fairy tale

Kylie Jenner he organized the best party in honor of his daughter, Stormi Webster.

The beauty mogul and her almost 2-year-old girl recently celebrated the next launch of the Stormi x Kylie Cosmetics collection. This limited edition collection will be released on Saturday, February 1, which is Stormi's birthday. For the party, Kylie enlisted in the celebrity party planner Mindy weiss to create a wonderland of butterflies.

%MINIFYHTMLe1edac2411ca075e88c5dc68a16a0d0413% %MINIFYHTMLe1edac2411ca075e88c5dc68a16a0d0414%

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True thompson they also attended the party, along with Rob kardashianthe daughter of Kardashian dream. In their publications on the celebration, both Kylie and Khloe noticed that they are celebrating life, no matter "how big or small,quot; the moment is. The Kardashian-Jenners are among the many fans and fellow stars who have been paying tribute to Kobe Bryant this week, who died in a helicopter accident along with his daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant and seven others in nearby Calabasas, California.

In Khloe's post of the party, the keeping up with the Kardashians star wrote: "May we always celebrate life, no matter how big or small the moment is!"