Kylie Jenner shares more photos of the Stormi X Kylie Cosmetics Collection party

Kylie Jenner is clearing up the confusion surrounding the luxurious butterfly-themed party she organized for Stormi Webster. It looked like it was a birthday party, but Kylie took her official Instagram account where she has 159 million followers and declared that the party was the official launch of the Stormi x Kylie Cosmetics collection that is celebrating Stormi's second birthday, the 1 February 2020. Travis Scott attended the launch of the Stormi collection, but it is rumored that he will organize a birthday party for Stormi that will make last year's Stormi World event pale by comparison.

Kylie shared multiple photos and videos in her Instagram stories that left fans speechless. The decorations were surreal and the party was an event full of fun-filled fantasy. Stormi looked like a real princess in a light pink dress covered in white butterflies. He spent a lot of time playing with his cousin True True Thompson. Travis Scott was videotaped pushing Stormi on a swing and fans were scared by the adorable images.

Kylie shared the following photos along with this legend.

%MINIFYHTML70b8ece76d67ffb69207181103a321ad13% %MINIFYHTML70b8ece76d67ffb69207181103a321ad14% Every day is a blessing with you gracias️ Thank God for these moments. it was beautiful to celebrate stormi x @kyliecosmetics by launching 2.1.20 ⚡️

The photos were added to previous videos and images that you shared from the event as seen below.

Party organizer Mindy Weiss also shared photos of the event that focused on small details, such as ivy vines that revolved around a swing and butterflies in mossy arches.

True and Stormi made great use of the playhouse that their grandmother Kris Jenner gave Stormi for Christmas and it was definitely a magical and fun-filled event for children.

The girls sat at the table and made crafts like fairy dust and True seemed to enjoy playing with the golden glow.

Many people remain confused about whether Kylie Jenner celebrated Stormi's birthday with small makeup palettes or if the party was only to celebrate the launch of makeup, but it seems Kardashians and Jenners know how to organize a party regardless of the occasion.

What do you think of the magical, fairy and butterfly party of Kylie Jenner for the launch of Stormi x Kylie Cosmetic?



