Kylie Jenner reveals new details about the birth of Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi Webster He is almost 2 years old and nobody is more incredulous than Kylie Jenner.
The little girl is celebrating her second birthday on February 1, and her mother is launching the Stormi Collection of Kylie Cosmetics the same day in honor of her. Before the launch of the collection, Kylie posted a video on her Instagram story that revealed new details about the birth of Stormi.
Unfortunately, she already deleted the video with such details, but according to DailyMail.com, the clip consisted of the makeup mogul asking her fans if they wanted to watch a "YouTube video about childbirth and pregnancy to tell them the whole story. ". In the same video, she revealed: "They actually induced me."
He reportedly continued: "I thought I was going to have her in the second, 2-2-18, and she arrived early. They broke my water and I had it 45 minutes later. It was crazy and, yes, I would love to share with you ".
At another time in the video, Kylie said: "Happy birthday early for my baby. I can't believe I'm about to turn two."
Kylie gave birth to her and Travis scotther daughter on February 1, 2017. She announced the birth on her Instagram on February 4, sharing with her fans that she wanted to experience a pregnancy out of public view.
"My pregnancy was one that I chose not to face the world," he said at the time. "I knew for myself that I needed to prepare for this lifelong role in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew."
Of course, the mother has been much more open about her daughter's life since she was born. And to commemorate the special day of her little girl, the star has been publishing photos (both backward and current) and expressing her love for the mini self.
After the party she launched for the launch of the Stormi Collection last weekend, the 22-year-old shared some photos of the party on Instagram and fell in love with her daughter.
"Every day is a blessing to you," he wrote. "Thank God for these moments. It was beautiful to celebrate Stormi x @kyliecosmetics by launching 2.1.20."
A few weeks before, the reality star also shared a pregnancy photo never seen before.
"Go back," he said in his legend. "Pregnant with my baby. I can't believe my daughter is two years old soon #stormi."
Neither do we, Kylie. We can't either.
