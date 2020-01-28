Kylie Jenner reveals new details about the birth of Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster He is almost 2 years old and nobody is more incredulous than Kylie Jenner.

The little girl is celebrating her second birthday on February 1, and her mother is launching the Stormi Collection of Kylie Cosmetics the same day in honor of her. Before the launch of the collection, Kylie posted a video on her Instagram story that revealed new details about the birth of Stormi.

Unfortunately, she already deleted the video with such details, but according to DailyMail.com, the clip consisted of the makeup mogul asking her fans if they wanted to watch a "YouTube video about childbirth and pregnancy to tell them the whole story. ". In the same video, she revealed: "They actually induced me."

He reportedly continued: "I thought I was going to have her in the second, 2-2-18, and she arrived early. They broke my water and I had it 45 minutes later. It was crazy and, yes, I would love to share with you ".

At another time in the video, Kylie said: "Happy birthday early for my baby. I can't believe I'm about to turn two."