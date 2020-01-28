Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi early because & # 39; it really got induced & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLb02cf51b9646faab6002f78eaee02ad011% %MINIFYHTMLb02cf51b9646faab6002f78eaee02ad012%

The member of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashian & # 39; She remembers her labor early when her daughter Stormi will celebrate her second birthday next weekend.

Up News Info –

Kylie Jenner He has opened his labor with his daughter Stormi, before the baby's second birthday this weekend.

The 22-year-old billionaire makeup mogul celebrates Stormi's big day with the launch of her Stormi cosmetics collection, which premieres on Saturday, the day she turns two.

Taking his Instagram Stories where he approached fans, asking if they wanted a "YouTube video about childbirth and pregnancy to tell them the whole story" clip, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star continued to reveal that she" was actually induced. "

"I thought I was going to have her second, 2-2-18, and she arrived early," Kylie explained in the deleted post.

"They broke my water and I had it 45 minutes later." "It was crazy and, yes, I would love to share it with you."

In a final message, he wrote: "Happy birthday early for my baby. I can't believe I'm about to turn two."

Last week, Kylie premiered a huge billboard on Los Cienaga Boulevard in Los Angeles, with a picture of her and Stormi promoting the next release of the mother and daughter duo.

Kylie shares Stormi with her former rapper Travis Scott (II).