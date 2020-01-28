Kyle Shanahan says the San Francisco 49ers have faith in Jimmy Garoppolo, little used | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML95faafdce8737a99831350db24ee77df11% %MINIFYHTML95faafdce8737a99831350db24ee77df12%





San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan hastened to defend Jimmy Garoppolo, discarding the idea that the NFC champions are hiding their quarterback.

Garoppolo has thrown all 27 passes during the San Francisco 49ers race to the Super Bowl LIV, but Shanahan downplayed the suggestions that keep him out of the action.

"I think it's really fun for people to say that," Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday. "Did anyone notice how good we were running the ball? We weren't just running it to clear and try to win 3-0."

In fact, the 49ers hit the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game with the force of 285 yards on the ground, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Garoppolo finished with half of the carries (four) that attempts to pass, leaving him with a total of 14 attempts in the last six quarters, since he threw an interception at the end of the first half of the game of the divisional round against the Minnesota Vikings .

"Jimmy should never apologize for us running the ball too well," Shanahan said, adding that the 49ers' style of play depends on Garoppolo's conversion at key moments. "You can't run the ball if you don't do good on the third occasion, and Jimmy has been as good as anyone, for me, on the third occasion this year."

For Shanahan's point, Garoppolo led all passers-by this season by winning a first down exactly in the middle (65 of 130) of his pass attempts in the third down of this season.

His pin rating in third down (101.9) ranked ninth among qualified pins (more than 50 attempts).

"People just have to watch the whole season," Shanahan said of his quarterback.

Garoppolo has ruled out questions about his lack of an important role in the playoffs, but acknowledged Tuesday that he hears a lot of noise.

"It's always a good thing, because they aren't going to hate bad teams," Garoppolo said.

"However, it has only made this group more strict. With all those criticisms and all that, it just brings us closer."

Coincidentally, the opposing quarterback on Sunday could have been a 49er instead of a Kansas City Chief. San Francisco ranked second overall in the 2017 draft before switching it to the Chicago Bears, and that was the year that Kansas City changed 17 places to take Patrick Mahomes in tenth place overall.

What quarterback will smile on Sunday night?

Shanahan said Tuesday that he "didn't look at (Mahomes) as much as he should have done,quot; during that recruitment cycle. In fact, he was not so interested in any of the quarterback's perspectives because he had his eyes fixed on someone he had previously trained: the then signal caller of the Washington Redskins, Kirk Cousins.

"I think it's pretty well documented, just the relationship I had with Kirk, being in Washington and all that, I felt very sure he wouldn't stay there," Shanahan recalled. "Every time you enter a season knowing that a franchise quarterback will be available next year, it makes me much more demanding with what we were seeing."

Garoppolo, of course, made the Cousins ​​plan unnecessary when it came through the New England Patriots exchange in mid-2017, jumped into the lineup and led the 49ers to a 5-0 final. Shanahan called the challenge "impossible limit," adding that Garoppolo "blew us away,quot; with the way he handled it.

The quarterback has been beating people, including coaches and teammates, since then, now sitting 21-5 (including the playoffs) as the 49ers starter.

"People still doubt him, I suppose," said tight end George Kittle. "I'm not going to do it. I don't bet against really good players."

