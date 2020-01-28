Kyla Pratt criticizes Evan Rachel Wood for calling Kobe Bryant & # 39; Violator & # 39; in Tribute Post

%MINIFYHTML73d6f718806993e43da1dff101328e2b11% %MINIFYHTML73d6f718806993e43da1dff101328e2b12%

WENN / Avalon / Adriana M. Barraza

Accessing his Twitter account after the death of the basketball star, the actress of & # 39; Westworld & # 39; He reminds his followers that he was both a & # 39; sports hero & # 39; as a & # 39; rapist & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

The tributes continue to arrive after the death of Kobe Bryant. Evan Rachel Wood It was one of the stars that expressed its condolences, although its publication received a violent reaction because it described the deceased basketball star as "rapist." Kyla Pratt He even took his Twitter account to exploit the actress.

After the news of Kobe's death, the "Westworld"Star wrote on the microblogging site" What happened is tragic. I am heartbroken by Kobe's family. He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. And all these truths can exist simultaneously. "

The reaction was almost immediate, with Kyla responding to his post, "Evan. We met as children and I grew up in the same industry as you (sic) and admired your work from afar in recent years. On camera and out. But this tweet? How dare you? "Director Kevin Arbouet intervened:" This is an absolutely disgusting comment that reeks of white feminism, narcissism and veiled racism. You also this tragedy and you did it about yourself. "

%MINIFYHTML73d6f718806993e43da1dff101328e2b13% %MINIFYHTML73d6f718806993e43da1dff101328e2b14%

Kyla Pratt hit Evan Rachel Wood.

Evan herself did not regret what she said in the slightest when responding to outrage: "Beloved, this was not a condemnation or a celebration. It was a reminder that everyone will have different feelings and there is room for everyone to cry together". instead of fighting Everyone has lost. Everyone will be activated, so please show kindness and respect to everyone. "

The sexual assault case against Kobe began in July 2003, when he was arrested after being accused of raping a 19-year-old hotel employee in his hotel room. Kobe admitted having had a sexual encounter with his accuser, but denied the charge of assault at that time. The case was abandoned after his accuser refused to testify in the case. However, he later filed a separate civil lawsuit against Kobe that was settled out of court. The deceased star publicly apologized to her accuser, although she admitted no guilt.