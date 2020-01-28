KUWK: Lamar Odom Shades Khloe Kardashian saying that fiance Sabrina Parr is the only woman who does not want to cheat.

It seems that Lamar Odom is throwing some shade at his ex, Khloe Kardashian again when talking about his girlfriend Sabrina Parr in a way that places her above all the women she has been with before. The basketball player makes it very clear that she is the only one he never wanted to cheat!

In other words, he who rushes over Sabrina comes at the expense of Kardashian and that is something he always seems to do.

This time, he went to his platform to share an image that showed him and the personal trainer looking for all love.

Together with him, he wrote that she is the only one who is really making him want to be with her forever and no one else!

Given the fact that Khloe stepped on more than once during his marriage, those words of him should really feel bad to hear even though the KUWK star has already surpassed him.

The photo he posted shows Lamar hugging Sabrina from behind, the little woman looking great in an orange mini dress and snakeskin boots to the thigh

‘She turned her back on me even when she was in front of me! This woman here is my BackBone! She is what is necessary, I am surprised by her strength and grace every day. I'm not trying to sound like an idiot, but this is what she does to me. The best woman I've ever had! I never thought that I could ever be with a woman, she took away that desire. It's really about you @getuptoparr! Parr-Odom type sh * t !! "says his legend.

Soon after, however, some users pointed out that in the past he was fighting addiction and that he should not blame the women of his life at that time for being a cheater.

These are some of the comments he received about this: & # 39; Your other women were good women, you were a disaster, now you are not, it is good for you, but do not pursue a good woman, when you were doing them evil! & # 39; / & # 39; I don't think she's the best woman you've ever had, it's just that you didn't treat the other women well & # 39; / & # 39; Let's not forget how much KHLOE was there for you 💫 Fortunately you found another amazing lady 💞. & # 39; / & # 39; Damn it, so when you got married did you think you couldn't be with a woman? Poor guy. I'm glad you're healing. "

They definitely have a point!



