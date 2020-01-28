KUWK: Kylie Jenner and her dream niece traveled in the same helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant just 2 months before the crash!

Kylie Jenner is also mourning Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna, but for her, the tragedy could be even more shocking than for most people! The reason is that she really sued to fly in the same helicopter that crashed killing the basketball legend, her second 13-year-old son and seven other people who were on board at that time.

That said, the makeup mogul also made sure to mention the pilot, which shows that she knew him personally.

While paying homage to the victims of this terrible accident, Kylie also revealed the terrifying connection she has with him.

In her IG Stories, the youngest of the Jenner sisters shared photos of the nine people who lost their lives in the Calabasas accident.

She also wrote: "Rest in peace … and prayers to these families … I still can't believe this. That was the helicopter I would occasionally fly with that pilot, Ara. He was a good man. Keep to your loved ones nearby. "

Speaking of loved ones, Kylie used that same helicopter along with her lovely niece, Dream Kardashian, who is the daughter of her older brother Rob.

That was only two and a half months ago, when he was celebrating his third birthday!

Kylie even shared a photo of the girl in front of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, with her N72EX tail registration number visible on the shot!

This confirms that it was indeed the same helicopter that crashed on January 26.

At that time, Kylie wrote along with the complement that was the "first helicopter trip,quot; of Dream, which was definitely a joyful occasion, but now, the photo seems more than a bit sinister.

It's scary to think that it could have been his last & # 39; helicopter trip & # 39; too!

Two and a half months later, a tragedy remained sad, the helicopter fell and killed Kobe, Gianna and his teammate Alyssa, their parents, John and Keri Altobelli, their mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester, as well as the pilot .



