Kristen Bell details amazing fight with Dax Shepard

Honesty makes love grow.
Kristen bell Y Dax shepard They are possibly one of the most popular couples in Hollywood. It seems that every time they publish an adorable photo together or pose sweetly on a red carpet, they appear in the headlines for being the epitome of the perfect couple. But over the years, they have insisted on being open and honest about their shortcomings as a couple, and making sure that the sweet headlines don't overshadow the truth that sometimes lasting love is hard to maintain.
Kristen sat with Justin long for your podcast Life is short With justin long, and really broke a play by play of an argument she had with her husband recently. In the two-hour episode, Kristen revealed that she and her beloved husband Dax did not talk for almost three days due to a disagreement between them about housework.
"Something happened with Dax and I from the beginning, where we decided that they would never ask us about our relationship," he shared. "So, if we were going to talk about it, let's make sure to show the good, the bad and the ugly and how we handle it. Let's not do it saccharin, and we really strive not to do it, and we talk about the fact that we do fight, let's go to therapy, sometimes we dislike each other very much. "
While Justin assumes that the phase of a relationship that does not please each other would be very rare over the years, Kristin acknowledged that it will never be easier. "In fact, we had an incredibly recent fight. Incredible. I mean screaming from the top of the lungs," he shared. "It was about things in the house that I felt I needed help with. We have a relationship in which you are supposed to say that I need your help with this. For those of you who listen, I say it from my perspective, he is not here to defend yourself. "
Then he explained the situation that led to his great fight. "I left a note and thought, & # 39; Hey dad! Would you mind taking the two towels in the dryer and folding them and then like something else? It was like they were ten minutes of work, can I say that," He shared about the situation that was fine until the next day. "He says: & # 39; When you leave me notes, I feel really controlled & # 39 ;, and he rushed to how he felt about it." While Kristen admits that he reacted calmly at first, things quickly changed for the ugly.
"I really don't remember what happened, but what happened was a lot of volume, a lot of hard words, and it was an angry, angry fight about how nobody does anything for anyone else," he revealed. "I grabbed my pillow and stomped down the hall, I sleep in the living room and I'm crying. We didn't talk for three days."
Although they have children, the only thing they communicated during that time was their needs. Until Kristen visited a coffee for dogs and decided to take home a rescue, for which Dax was everything, and it turns out that his new dog Frank was a kind of olive branch among the couple.
"I didn't receive an apology, but I got a dog! This is much better than an apology. So I take the dog home, it's great," he shared. "We never talked about that fight, but I will say this: every thing I have needed to do or think, & # 39; I would like help with this & # 39 ;, since that fight, he has been ahead. I couldn't complain about him if he tried now ".
Each person's love story is different, but Kristen and Dax will never stop fighting for theirs.
