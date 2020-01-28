Kristen Bell details amazing fight with Dax Shepard

"Something happened with Dax and I from the beginning, where we decided that they would never ask us about our relationship," he shared. "So, if we were going to talk about it, let's make sure to show the good, the bad and the ugly and how we handle it. Let's not do it saccharin, and we really strive not to do it, and we talk about the fact that we do fight, let's go to therapy, sometimes we dislike each other very much. "

While Justin assumes that the phase of a relationship that does not please each other would be very rare over the years, Kristin acknowledged that it will never be easier. "In fact, we had an incredibly recent fight. Incredible. I mean screaming from the top of the lungs," he shared. "It was about things in the house that I felt I needed help with. We have a relationship in which you are supposed to say that I need your help with this. For those of you who listen, I say it from my perspective, he is not here to defend yourself. "