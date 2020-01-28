Kobe rape accuser will be presented to the UK press

Kobe Bryant died tragically in a helicopter accident over the weekend. And around the world, millions of people celebrate their lives.

But not everyone wants to remember Kobe in a good way.

According to online reports, the Daily Mail is working to re-analyze an old controversial story about Kobe and a woman named Katelyn Faber, who accused him of rape.

Reports say The Daily Mail is working to interview Katelyn and get her to take care of Kobe's death.

Here is the tea:

The facts of the Kobe-Katelyn case are quite clear. In July 2003, Kobe Bryant registered at The Lodge and Spa in Cordillera, in Edward, Colorado; He was preparing for a scheduled surgery.

While there, Kobe, who was married at the time, met Katelyn Faber, a woman who had a mental illness and was previously hospitalized for schizophrenia. The two had a sexual encounter. The next day after the incident, Katelyn informed the Eagle County police, alleging that Bryant raped her. The Eagle County Sheriff questioned Kobe, who denied the rape accusations but admitted that he had sex with Katelyn.

Prosecutors investigated the case and determined that they had insufficient evidence to proceed. The criminal case against Kobe was abandoned.