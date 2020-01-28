Home Entertainment Kobe rape accuser will be presented to the UK press

Kobe rape accuser will be presented to the UK press

Kobe Bryant died tragically in a helicopter accident over the weekend. And around the world, millions of people celebrate their lives.

But not everyone wants to remember Kobe in a good way.

According to online reports, the Daily Mail is working to re-analyze an old controversial story about Kobe and a woman named Katelyn Faber, who accused him of rape.

Reports say The Daily Mail is working to interview Katelyn and get her to take care of Kobe's death.

Here is the tea:

