Kobe Bryant's father looks bleak in the first photos since the death of his son and granddaughter

Kobe's father, Joe Bryant, is seen leaving his home in Las Vegas to receive a bouquet of flowers when a neighbor says the family is too heartbroken to comment on the tragedy.

Kobe BryantJoe Bryant's father has been seen for the first time since his son and granddaughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, January 26. The 65-year-old retired NBA star was photographed leaving his Las Vegas. home, where he and Kobe's mother, Pamela, live on Monday.

In the images obtained by Daily Mail, Joe looked bleak as he picked up a giant bouquet of yellow flowers delivered to his house that afternoon. The former professional basketball player seemed to be discouraged while returning home.

A neighbor told the site that the family is too disconsolate to comment on the tragedy and is suffering in private. "Yesterday I spoke with them twice and took the food and a card, and briefly today, they are simply devastated, as you can imagine," said the neighbor.

The neighbor shared: "It's a private and horrible moment, losing your son and granddaughter, it's just horrible. I was talking to Joe briefly the day before, we went for a walk, everything was happy and good and we talked about the wonderful weather and then changed in 24 hours where their lives turned. "

The neighbor said that Joe and Pamela are "very close" to their daughters Sharia and Shaya, who have been mourning their parents. "They just need their peace, they haven't stopped since yesterday," added the neighbor, who refused to be identified. "They were here this morning and yesterday. It's a delicate moment, I can't even imagine what they're going through. They are lovely, kind and decent people."

Wayne Slappy, Kobe's former coach and Joe's good friend, also said Monday that the former Lakers star and his father seemed to be fixing their disagreement at the time of his death. The deceased athlete had a fight with his parents when they tried to sell his memories in 2013 without his knowledge.

"I just remember being with him at his camp in Santa Barbara and seeing him hug his father," Wayne recalled when he recently saw the father-son duo at a basketball camp in California. "You know how they loved each other for how they looked at each other, how they smiled."

He added: "Everyone's family has problems, disagreements here and there. Healing comes, but this healing will be difficult because he is not here." On how Kobe's death affected the family, Wayne said: "Can you imagine a black hole? It's empty, how do you fill it? They are a very close family. He was 41 years old and then his daughter dies in an accident with him too. His family will miss him more than he can begin to imagine. "

Kobe, Gianna and seven other people aboard the helicopter died in the accident. Until Monday, the Los Angeles County coroner revealed that so far only three bodies have been recovered. "The staff of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) of the department is moving forward today in their efforts to recover bodies from a helicopter crash that occurred in Calabasas on Sunday," the Los Angeles coroner said. a statement.