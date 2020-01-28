Kobe Bryant's daughter honored with jersey and flowers by her favorite basketball team

%MINIFYHTML0e5afa687233551b76b0e66f67e0fc6e11% %MINIFYHTML0e5afa687233551b76b0e66f67e0fc6e12%

Instagram

Gianna Bryant is remembered by the women's basketball team at the University of Connecticut after her death in a tragic accident with her superstar father.

Up News Info –

Kobe BryantGianna's daughter was honored by the women's basketball team at the University of Connecticut, after the 13-year-old girl and her father died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Before the Huskies game against the US women's national basketball team In the USA, the players paid tribute to the teenager, her NBA star father (National Basketball Association) and the other seven people who lost their lives in the accident.

The team placed a Huskies shirt on a chair that had been placed next to the court, along with a bouquet of white flowers, in honor of the aspiring basketball player.

%MINIFYHTML0e5afa687233551b76b0e66f67e0fc6e13% %MINIFYHTML0e5afa687233551b76b0e66f67e0fc6e14%

The shirt itself featured number 2, which was Gianna's number while playing on the Mamba Academy basketball team, where she, Kobe and the other passengers were traveling when the incident occurred.

"Mambacita is forever a Husky," the team wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of his tribute to Gianna.

<br />

The teenager was a big fan of the Huskies and had frequently expressed the hope of playing on the team in the coming years.

ESPN also reported that they honored Kobe and Gianna with a moment of silence of 24 seconds before the game began, referring to the number of the NBA icon he used while playing for Los Angeles Lakers.

"Kobe and Gianna meant a lot to our program. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family," the team wrote Sunday afternoon when news of the accident was heard. "Mamba's mentality will live forever, but they are greatly missed."