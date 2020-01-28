Kobe Bryant will be honored during the Oscar 2020 ceremony

Hollywood's biggest night will honor one of its own stars.

The 2020 Oscars are only a couple of weeks away, but that does not mean there is no room to add something new to the broadcast. ME! News learned that the Academy will pay tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident on January 26 in Calabasas, California.

He and his 13 year old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were two of the nine people who died due to the incident, which is still under investigation.

As fans of the Lakers legend will remember, Kobe won an Oscar Award in 2018 for Best Animated Short Film. The movie, which was titled Dear basketball, was based on a poem he wrote to announce his retirement from the NBA.

The short film was directed and animated by Glen Keane, who is best known for his work in The little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and many others.