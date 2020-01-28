Kobe Bryant will be honored during the Oscar 2020 ceremony

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan through Getty Images
Hollywood's biggest night will honor one of its own stars.
The 2020 Oscars are only a couple of weeks away, but that does not mean there is no room to add something new to the broadcast. ME! News learned that the Academy will pay tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident on January 26 in Calabasas, California.
He and his 13 year old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were two of the nine people who died due to the incident, which is still under investigation.
As fans of the Lakers legend will remember, Kobe won an Oscar Award in 2018 for Best Animated Short Film. The movie, which was titled Dear basketball, was based on a poem he wrote to announce his retirement from the NBA.
The short film was directed and animated by Glen Keane, who is best known for his work in The little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and many others.
At the time of accepting his prize, Kobe was amazed by his victory.
"It feels better than winning the championship, to be honest," he said at the time, holding that famous gold statue. "Growing up as a child, I dreamed of winning championships and working very hard to make that dream come true, but then have something like this seemingly out of the left garden."
"I heard that many people told me when I started writing and they asked me: & # 39; What are you going to do when you retire? & # 39; And I said:" Well, I want to be a writer; I want to be a storyteller, "and they told me:" That's nice. That is cute. You will get depressed when your career is over, and you will play again & # 39; "he continued." I understood a lot. And so, being here now and having a sense of validation is … crazy. "
Keane intervened and joked: "Not only that, after you don't have to sit in an ice tub anymore."
Dan MacMedan / Getty Images
On Monday, while the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood met for the Oscar nominees' lunch 2020, the Academy president held a moment of silence in honor of Bryant.
"With all his mega success on the court, he was possibly the most excited person in the room to be nominated." David Rubin He said at the event. "I know we all send your family our deepest condolences. Let's take a moment of silence …"
Celebrities in attendance included Brad Pitt, Cynthia Erivo, Laura Dern, Charlize Theron, Leonardo Dicaprio and many more.
Along with the next tribute of the NBA star at the Oscars, he will be honored and included in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (as part of his 2020 class).
"The Hall of Fame joins the rest of the basketball world in mourning for the premature death of Kobe Bryant, a nominee for the 2020 Class and a game icon," said a spokesman for the Basketball Hall of Fame Naismith Memorial to E! Monday news.
"We offer our deepest condolences to the Bryant family and to all those affected by this tragedy," the statement continued. "We look forward to announcing our finalists in the NBA All-Star Weekend and revealing the full class of 2020 in the NCAA Men's Final Four in April."
Our thoughts are with all families affected by the helicopter tragedy.