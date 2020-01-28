Kobe Bryant used helicopters to spend more time with his family, had a deal with Vanessa to never fly together

After the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others due to last weekend's helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Kobe was reportedly using helicopters for his environment. Of transport. Now, insider information states that Kobe and his wife, Vanessa, had an agreement that they would never fly together.

Kobe, Gianna and seven other people died while heading to a youth basketball game, which is how the NBA star used to travel. Kobe told Alex Rodriguez in 2018 that he started using helicopters when he played for Los Angeles Lakers because he was often stuck in traffic and missing family events.

"I was sitting in traffic and I ended up missing as a play," Bryant explained. “I had to find a way in which I could still train and concentrate on the trade, but without compromising family time. That's when I looked in the helicopters, to be able to get off and back in 15 minutes and that's when it started. "

An insider said Persons After the accident, Kobe and Vanessa reached an agreement that they would never fly together in a helicopter, and he "alone,quot; flew with the pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died Sunday.

Kobe and Vanessa started dating as teenagers, and they married in 2001. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Natalia, 17, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 3 and Capri, 7 months.

Kobe often talked about his daughters and told Elle Duncan of ESPN in 2018 that he loved being a “daddy girl”. He also told Maria Shriver in an interview last November that being a father is his greatest achievement and what he is most proud of. in this world.

The future member of the NBA Hall of Fame explained that he learned a lot from his experience of being a father, the most important thing is the "fierce and unconditional love,quot; he feels for his children. He added that he was blessed to have had the wonderful experience four times, and that there is nothing more powerful in the world.

Another source said Persons that Kobe Bryant was a "very practical father," and one of the most important things he expected after retiring from the NBA in 2016 was spending more time with his family.

The source added that Kobe Bryant was proud to see his girls behind him and Vanessa, but they also grew on their own.

"He had a special bond with each of his daughters," the source said.



