Kobe Bryant revealed that he traveled by helicopter to avoid Los Angeles and spent more time with his family

After his tragic death on Sunday, a video of an online interview by Kobe Bryant appeared explaining why he chooses to fly by helicopter instead of by car: he wanted to spend less time in traffic and more time with his family.

"Traffic began to get very, very bad," Kobe told The Corp with A-Rod and the Big Cat podcast. "And I was sitting in traffic, and I ended up missing as a school play because I was sitting in traffic … I had to find a way to train and concentrate on the ship, but without compromising family time. "

