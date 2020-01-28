Kobe Bryant: Relive Your Last Lakers Game at Sky Sports Arena Tonight | NBA News

Kobe Bryant's last game with Los Angeles Lakers forms the centerpiece of a night of programs dedicated to & # 39; Black Mamba & # 39; at the Sky Sports Arena on Tuesday.

Bryant closed his 20-year NBA trip to an end with a 60-point performance against Utah Jazz at the Staples Center on the last night of the 2016 regular season. It was an exhibition that delighted Lakers fans and He provided a perfect end to a brilliant career that brought him five NBA titles, an MVP league award and 18 All-Star selections.

Kobe's last game will air on Sky Sports Arena on Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. and is part of nine and a half hours of action and documentaries with Bryant.















Relive some of the best moments of Kobe Bryant's 20-year career in the NBA





Starting at 5pm, tune in to two classic Lakers games, Game 7 of your first round of the 2012 Western Conference playoff series against the Denver Nuggets and a dramatic overtime battle against the Toronto Raptors of the 2012 regular season -13.

After Kobe's final game at 11 p.m., you can watch Kobe Bryant: The Interview, a one-hour conversation between Bryant and Ahmad Rashad of the NBA TV.

Full schedule – Sky Sports Arena, January 28 5pm – Classic games: Nuggets @ Lakers 2012

6pm – Classic games: Raptors @ Lakers 2013

7pm – Only players: Kobe and Shaq

8pm – NBA Gametime

8:30 pm – Kobe final game

10:30 pm: The warm up

11pm – Kobe Bryant: the interview

12am – NBA Champions: Los Angeles Lakers 2009

1:30 am – Classic games: Lakers @ Knicks 2012

From midnight, look at the history of the Lakers' championship season in 2009, Bryant's fourth NBA title and the first with Pau Gasol.

Completing the night at 1:30 am is another classic game. See the 2012 visit of Kobe and the Lakers to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks of the era & # 39; Linsanity & # 39 ;.