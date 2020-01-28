Kobe Bryant proudly described himself as a "daddy girl," says Elle Duncan of ESPN, and The Term immediately went viral.

Tributes to the late Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna are everywhere, from social networks to network television, and they are all filled with incredible stories about the NBA legend and how important they were for him his wife Vanessa and their four daughters. But one that really stood out was ESPN's host, Elle Duncan.

In May 2018, when he was eight months pregnant, Duncan met Bryant for the first and only time. He explained that he had to take the opportunity to get a photo "by the gram,quot;, but there was much more at his meeting.

I am very touched by the great amount of support behind my story about Kobe. And I love that #girldad It is trending … so for all those proud parents who still have their daughters to love, can they flood my timeline with pictures of you and your flock? Honestly, I need it as much as anyone rt now – Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) January 28, 2020

"I didn't understand (the image) for a few minutes, because when I approached him, he immediately commented on my fairly large eight month pregnant belly. & # 39; How are you? How close are you? What do you have?" Duncan

She said that when she told Bryant she was going to have a girl, he gave her all five and said, "Girls are the best!"

While crying, Duncan revealed that he asked the NBA legend if he had any advice on raising a daughter since at that time he had three daughters of his own: Natalia, Gianna and Bianka. Later, Kobe and his wife Vanessa welcomed a fourth daughter, Capri.

Duncan said Kobe told him to be grateful that they gave him this gift because "the girls are amazing." Duncan asked if he wanted to have more children, and Kobe said Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy, but joked that he was afraid of having another girl.

Duncan asked: “Four girls? You're kidding What would you think? How would you feel?"

Ohhh this is so beautiful and heartbreaking …

and here I go again#Kobe Bryant #girldad 💔pic.twitter.com/E7B1qBbOpx – Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) January 28, 2020

She said that without hesitation, Kobe replied: “I would have five more girls if I could. I'm a daddy girl. "Duncan added that Kobe told him that his eldest daughter, Natalia, was an,quot; accomplished volleyball player, while her little Bianka was "TBD."

“But that one in the middle, he said,‘ That one in the middle was a monster. She is a beast She is better than me at her age. She has it, "Duncan said through tears." That one in the middle, of course, was Gigi. "

Elle Duncan says that while she reflects on this tragedy and the half-hour she spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago, the only source of comfort for her is knowing that she died doing what she loved most: "being a dad, being a daddy girl."

You can confirm. Be a #girldad It is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/SBI7kYODcB – Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 28, 2020

After his story went viral, with parents across the country posting photos with his daughters, Duncan tweeted that he was touched by the great support behind his story with Kobe.

Ad

"And I love that #girldad is trending … so for all those proud parents who still have their daughters to love, can they flood my timeline with pictures of you and your flock." Honestly, I need it as much as anyone now, ”Duncan tweeted.



Post views:

0 0