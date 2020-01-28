Kobe Bryant: Minnesota Timberwolves pay tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend | NBA News

Tributes to Kobe Bryant continued during the NBA on Monday, and perhaps the most moving moment took place in Minnesota.

After the Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns sent the opening tip against the Sacramento Kings to teammate Andrew Wiggins, Wiggins placed the ball on the free throw line when the team committed an eight-second violation.

It was on that line that Bryant made two free throws in 2014 to beat Michael Jordan and move to No. 3 on the all-time NBA score list. The night before Bryant died, LeBron James of the Lakers moved to Bryant to move to No. 3 on that same list.















1:39



NBA superstar LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to advance third in the all-time scoring list after this driving loss against the Philadelphia 76ers





Bryant, 41, was one of nine people killed Sunday when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, California. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also among those who perished.

In Detroit, the Pistons opened the first game of the day by taking the floor during warm-up with T-shirts with numbers 8 and 24, the two numbers Bryant used in his career, and the name "BRYANT,quot; on the back, and wearing them for 24 seconds of silence before the game.

Image:

The Detroit Pistons honor Kobe Bryant with the No. 8 and No. 24 shirts



The teams then exchanged 24- and 8-second violations to start the game, similar to what the teams did on Sunday after hearing about Bryant's death.

Larry Nance Jr of the Cavaliers, a teammate with Bryant as a rookie in 2015-16, could be seen with tears in his eyes while sitting on the bench after the rapes.

In Chicago, the Bulls took an eight-second violation to start the game, and San Antonio returned the favor by taking a 24-second violation.

The Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder did the same at OKC, as did the Orlando Magic and host Miami Heat.

Chris Paul sat by the Thunder while mourning the loss of Bryant. His absence, officially cited as personal reasons by the team, is his first lost game of the season. Paul and Bryant grew up together while playing together on two Olympic teams.

The Heat also played a video tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant before the opening council.

Among Sunday's tributes was the announcement by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban that his club would withdraw No. 24 in Bryant's honor.