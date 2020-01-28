Kobe Bryant: helicopter pilot tried to climb to avoid the clouds before the crash | NBA News

The helicopter pilot who crashed near Los Angeles, killing the great NBA Kobe Bryant and eight others, told air traffic controllers in his latest radio message that he was climbing to avoid a cloud cover before sinking further. 1,000 feet (305 meters) on a hillside, an accident investigator said.

The radar indicated that the helicopter reached a height of 2,300 feet (701 meters) on Sunday morning before descending, and the remains were found at 1,085 feet (331 meters), said Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board ( NTSB).

NTSB investigators went to the crash site in Calabasas on Monday to collect evidence.

"The debris field is quite extensive," Homendy said. "A piece of the tail is downhill. The fuselage is on the other side of that hill. And then the main rotor is about 100 yards (91 meters) beyond that."

Some experts suggested that the pilot could have become disoriented due to the fog, but Homendy said the investigation teams would examine everything from the pilot's history to the engines.

NBA star Kobe Bryant and eight others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.



"We observe man, the machine and the environment, and the weather is only a small part of that," he said.

"The pilot had requested and received special authorization to fly in a dense fog a few minutes before the accident and was flying at 1,400 feet (427 meters) when he headed south and then west.

"The pilot then asked for air traffic controllers to provide flight tracking assistance, but was told that the ship was too low for that assistance."

"Approximately four minutes later, the pilot reported that they were climbing to avoid a cloud cover. When air traffic controllers asked what the pilot planned to do, there was no response. Radar data indicates that the helicopter climbed to 701 meters (2,300 feet) and then began a downward turn to the left. The last radar contact was around 9:45 am "

Some experts raised questions about whether the helicopter should have flown. The weather was so cloudy that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff's department had grounded their own helicopters.

The Sikorsky S-76 killed the retired athlete along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and everyone else on board, spreading debris over an area the size of a soccer field.

The teams recovered three bodies on Sunday and resumed the effort on Monday amid a torrent of pain and shock throughout the world for the loss of the great basketball player who helped take the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA titles during their dazzling 20 year career.

The pilot was identified as Ara Zobayan. He was the main pilot of Island Express Helicopters, the owner of the plane, the company said in a statement.

"Zobayan was commercially certified as a pilot and certified as a flight instructor," Homendy said.

Several aviation experts said that it is not uncommon for helicopter pilots to receive such permission, although some thought it was unusual for it to be granted in an airspace as busy as Los Angeles.

But Kurt Deetz, who flew through Bryant dozens of times in the same helicopter that fell, said permission is often granted in the area.

The helicopter left Santa Ana in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, shortly after 9 a.m., heading north and then west. It was believed that Bryant was heading to his youth sports academy at nearby Thousand Oaks, which held a basketball tournament on Sunday in which Bryant's daughter, known as Gigi, was competing.

The plane crashed about 48 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. When it hit the ground, it flew at approximately 184 mph (296 kph) and descended at a speed of more than 4,000 feet per minute, according to data from Flightradar24.

On Sunday, firefighters came up with medical equipment and hoses, and medical staff headed to the place from a helicopter. About 20 researchers were at the site early Monday. Los Angeles County coroner Dr. Jonathan Lucas said it could take at least a couple of days to recover the remains.

Among those killed in the accident were John Altobelli, 56, head coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team in Southern California; his wife Keri; and daughter, Alyssa, who played on the same basketball team as Bryant's daughter; and Christina Mauser, women's basketball coach at an elementary school in Southern California.