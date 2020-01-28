Kimora Lee Simmons shares a beautiful video with her five children and explains why she didn't make such a fuss about announcing the adoption of her son, Gary

According to recent news, Kimora Lee Simmons' family suddenly welcomed a new member, and now the 44-year-old businesswoman has five children, as she recently adopted a 10-year-old boy named Gary.

Gary has received a warm welcome from all his brothers: two sisters, Ming and Aoki, which Kimora shares with her first husband, Russell Simmons, and two brothers, Kenzo, that the fashion mogul received from her ex-boyfriend, Djimon HoDjimon Hounsou , and Wolfe, from his current marriage to Tim Leissner.

A fan told the fashion mogul: “Congratulations, Kimora, beautiful family, everyone looks happy. May God bless you and your family 🙏🏾❤️, but can your internet family have a presentation of our other nephew?

Kimora replied: “haha. You're right! I didn't want to make a big deal. Because you CAN'T TELL HIM THAT IT HAS NOT BEEN HERREE. ”

This fan praised the mother of five children: "You are a phenomenal human being. I love you so much … why am I crying … the way you treat Kim's children and now Gary … I am a nanny and personal assistant, so I've seen everything and your mom is the real deal! Beautiful photo with your beautiful family.

A supporter added: “I wish you all the blessings, baby. And yes, I can relate to this video 🤣 God bless you. 🙌🏼 "

The business entrepreneur recently made headlines when she brought the news about the resurrection of her fashion brand, "Baby Phat," which she developed with her first husband at the turn of the century.

According to rumors, the relaunch of the iconic brand would focus on showing the best fashion trends of the early 2000s, and the new collection will include about 16 pieces.

However, it seems that Kimora is not alone in the new development, since it was learned that the announcement of the new collection was in the hands of two daughters: Ming and Aoki.

The businesswoman herself has stated that women own the company, and that she and her daughters would take her.

Kimora also said that although he was in fashion for 30 years, he now felt it was time to pass the torch to his children.

Meanwhile, in addition to leading the campaign for Baby Phat, Ming and Aoki have also been involved in their education.

Ad

Currently, Ming is a student at the University of New York, while her younger sister began her studies at Harvard University.



Post views:

0 0