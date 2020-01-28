Kimora Lee Simmons scolds her daughter Aoki Lee for posting sexy video

%MINIFYHTMLe19d9f002fe71b5803d09d30e41e71d411% %MINIFYHTMLe19d9f002fe71b5803d09d30e41e71d412%

The 17-year-old freshman from Harvard University recently shared a video of herself trying to do a sexy dance on Instagram to celebrate reaching 600,000 followers.

It seems that Aoki Lee Simmons might need to think twice before posting on Instagram after this. The 17-year-old recently celebrated reaching 600,000 followers on Instagram with a pretty sexy video, only to find herself being scolded by her mother. Kimora Lee Simmons.

In the publication on Monday, January 27, Aoki could be seen trying to do a sexy dance in her room to celebrate the milestone. "This is how I feel about 600k!" She wrote in the caption. "Thank you very much to everyone for supporting my work, my causes and my concern for the TikToks. You want to tell the world. Your support encourages me to a higher level. I hope to continue to inspire you and elevate you all, as you inspire me."

Many people loved the video and filled it with praise, but Kimora felt the opposite. As for the comments section of her post, the designer said: "Get a ** for the AOKI class !!!!!! However, the comment was deleted later than the post. It's not clear if Kimora did it herself or if Aoki did it.

Born on August 16, 2002, Aoki is Kimora's daughter with her ex-husband. Russell Simmons. The Harvard University student has a sister, Ming Lee, and two brothers Kenzo and Wolfe. Recently, her family welcomed a new addition when Kimora and her husband Tim Leissner adopted a 10-year-old boy named Gary.

"He joins the family when Kimora's two daughters went to college," his representative said in a statement to Us Weekly. "Ming Lee Simmons is a sophomore at New York University, and the next youngest (daughter Aoki Lee Simmons) is a freshman at Harvard. Both have started their university careers and join Kimora as the faces and the creative vision behind their newly relaunched family business, Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons. Kimora now has all the children at home. Gary joins his sons Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner. "