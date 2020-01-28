Kim Kardashian says Saint and North West finally get along while Chicago sings their love for Jesus

Sibling rivalry is no joke and Kim Kardashian shares her happiness now that Saint and North West finally get along. As the mother of four children, Kim Kardashian frequently shares photos and videos of her children and, for the most part, children always seem to get along. Nevertheless; Kim and Kanye's children are quite close, since North West is six years old, Saint West is four years old, Chicago "Chi Chi,quot; West is two years old and Psalm West is eight months old. . There is no doubt that Kim Kardashian has her hands full with her children and, fortunately, she has a lot of help.

Still, Kim felt it was important enough to point out in the new photos he shared on his official Instagram account, where he has 158.5 million followers with whom the children are getting along.

Kim shared a photo slideshow with three images of North and Saint while the two brothers laughed and smiled as they played in the back of a vehicle. North West is earning a reputation of only six years for being a fashionista like her mother. Saint is known for his vivacious personality, love for the camera and beautiful smile.

Kim captioned the photos with this simple statement.

"They get along now."

The images have gone viral and have more than 2 million likes. You can see the photos of Saint and North West that Kim Kardashian West shared in the slide player below.

In addition to the photos of Saint and North West, Kim recently shared two videos of Chicago singing her favorite song. Kanye West has undergone a radical and spiritual transformation and his new gospel album Jesus Is King is receiving excellent reviews.

Chicago is clearly following its father, since its favorite song is a song of love to Jesus, where Chicago repeatedly sings the words: "Jesus I love you,quot;.

You can see Chicago West singing his praises to Jesus in the following video player.

What do you think of the latest photos and videos of Kim Kardashian with her children?

Were you surprised to see Chicago West singing songs of love to Jesus? Are you glad that Saint and North finally get along?



