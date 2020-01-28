Kelly Ripa dances her heart with Shakira before the Super Bowl show

Looks like someone is ready for the 2020 Super Bowl this weekend!

Well, who wouldn't be excited and eager to do their best dance when we are only a few days away from one of the most legendary part-time shows of recent years?

In case you have been living under a rock, Jennifer LopezY Shakira are ready to take the stage this Sunday, February 2 during the LIV Super Bowl halftime show and Kelly Ripa He makes sure his hips don't lie this weekend.

The 49-year-old woman visited Instagram today to share a fun video of her and her health professional. Anna Kaiser dancing to the rhythm of Shakira "Whenever."

"Shakira, the Super Bowl audition takes 3," Kelly can be heard saying at the beginning of the short clip before busting his movements.

"Responding to the call of #shewolf @shakira #superbowl #audition @theannakaiser #halftime," he captioned the video, labeling Anna.