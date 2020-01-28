Kelly Ripa dances her heart with Shakira before the Super Bowl show

Angela Pham / BFA.com
Looks like someone is ready for the 2020 Super Bowl this weekend!
Well, who wouldn't be excited and eager to do their best dance when we are only a few days away from one of the most legendary part-time shows of recent years?
In case you have been living under a rock, Jennifer LopezY Shakira are ready to take the stage this Sunday, February 2 during the LIV Super Bowl halftime show and Kelly Ripa He makes sure his hips don't lie this weekend.
The 49-year-old woman visited Instagram today to share a fun video of her and her health professional. Anna Kaiser dancing to the rhythm of Shakira "Whenever."
"Shakira, the Super Bowl audition takes 3," Kelly can be heard saying at the beginning of the short clip before busting his movements.
"Responding to the call of #shewolf @shakira #superbowl #audition @theannakaiser #halftime," he captioned the video, labeling Anna.
Anna went to her own Instagram page and shared the same video, subtitling: "We introduce your new backup dancers! @Shakira, we are ready for you! We send you some FIAHHHH and love from New York, girl. See you in a couple of days! !!! We❤️you !! "
In case you missed it, Anna also spoke with E! Exclusive news earlier this month about all the details about the Colombian singer's six-day training week as she prepares for the Super Bowl halftime show.
Anna, who also worked with Kelly, Karlie kross, Hilary Duff Y Sarah Jessica Parker He said that when it comes to his training program, every day varies, but the ethics of the 42-year-old singer has no comparison.
"Every day is different because I want to make sure that I am preparing it not only for the Super Bowl, but for each day as it comes. For example, yesterday I had a very long dance rehearsal in the afternoon, so we concentrated on an hour of pure strength in the morning, "he told E! News. "(Some days) he has even longer days of physical dance rehearsals, so he started with something very short: 20 minutes, and then (leaves) to prepare, concentrate on the game."
And regarding what viewers at home can expect from the show itself, Anna said: "It will be a crazy energy. (Shakira and J.Lo) have really incredible explosive energy."
