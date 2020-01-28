Kate Middleton makes crafts during the visit to the children's hospital

Kate Middleton On Tuesday, royalty admirers were able to see their artistic side during a visit to the Evelina London Children's Hospital.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a Dolce & Gabanna tweed skirt suit, Gianvito Rossi Piper 85 suede shoes and Mappin & Webb pendant earrings. She was received by a girl and received a bouquet of flowers. Once inside, royalty learned more about the creative arts workshops of the National Portrait Gallery in the hospital. Through its hospital program, the Gallery takes workshops and artists to hospitals to help support the health, happiness and well-being of children receiving treatment there.

During the workshop, Kate helped children make sets and characters for their emerging theaters. He also posed for photos to help them practice their photographic skills and chatted with families there.

In addition, he received a "rag crown,quot; made of discarded pieces of cloth. According to Hi!, the article was a gift from a 10 year old boy named Luke and his sister sister 4 years bed sheet. According to the publication, Luke, who received an operation for a congenital heart condition when he was a newborn, has raised more than £ 14,000 for the hospital by selling these crowns and through a series of other initiatives.