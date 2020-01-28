Kate Middleton makes crafts during the visit to the children's hospital

TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP through Getty Images
Kate Middleton On Tuesday, royalty admirers were able to see their artistic side during a visit to the Evelina London Children's Hospital.
The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a Dolce & Gabanna tweed skirt suit, Gianvito Rossi Piper 85 suede shoes and Mappin & Webb pendant earrings. She was received by a girl and received a bouquet of flowers. Once inside, royalty learned more about the creative arts workshops of the National Portrait Gallery in the hospital. Through its hospital program, the Gallery takes workshops and artists to hospitals to help support the health, happiness and well-being of children receiving treatment there.
During the workshop, Kate helped children make sets and characters for their emerging theaters. He also posed for photos to help them practice their photographic skills and chatted with families there.
In addition, he received a "rag crown,quot; made of discarded pieces of cloth. According to Hi!, the article was a gift from a 10 year old boy named Luke and his sister sister 4 years bed sheet. According to the publication, Luke, who received an operation for a congenital heart condition when he was a newborn, has raised more than £ 14,000 for the hospital by selling these crowns and through a series of other initiatives.
"We really wanted to thank the Duchess for coming and spending time here," he said. Hi! "I think she was really touched. I told her she had the same birthday as her son, (The prince) Georgeand my sister is four years old, like (Princess) Charlotte. She said Charlotte would love to have the pink crown in her room. It would be amazing if they did that. "
According to reports, Luke was also one of the children who took pictures of the duchess as part of the workshop.
"I will take it home and keep it forever," he said, Hi!.
This visit shouldn't surprise Kate fans. After all, royalty is a patron of the Evelina London Children & # 39; s Hospital and the National Portrait Gallery. She even described herself as an "enthusiastic amateur photographer,quot; and shared some of her photographs of George, Charlotte and Prince louis.