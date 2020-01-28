Kandi Burruss sat down with Kenya Moore to discuss all things RHOA

Kandi Burruss told his fans that he sat down with Kenya Moore and talked about the RHOA series. He also shared a photo with the two on social media, and the women look amazing.

Finally I finally sat down with my girl @TheKenyaMoore to discuss all things #RHOA! My squad decided to change my look for this one. Hair: @nakiazhordaan makeup: @lipsticker_ Designed by: @apuje Dress: @balmain @bravodailydish @bravotv #RHOAAftershow, "Kandi captioned her post.

Someone told him that "my 8 year old daughter and I see RHOA and you are our favorite," and another follower said: "My 2 beautiful and beautiful queens."

A fan wrote: ‘You look like real Barbie dolls … Black. Beautiful and Bold! "And someone else posted this:" @kandi always closed sh * t DOWN so incredibly. "

A follower believes that this aspect makes Kandi look older: ‘The appearance is fine; however, it makes you look older for me, but pretty is pretty and that's what you are. "

One of Kandi's fans wants her to invite NeNe Leakes in the series called Speak on It: "Can you please talk to NeNe? … I've been waiting and waiting for that …"

In other news, the other day, Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker attended a party, and they looked amazing.

Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille, Cynthia Bailey and more shared their love for their friend on social media with messages of praise.

The other day, after Kandi learned about the tragedy that happened with Kobe Bryant, he shared a photo with him and captioned it with the following words:

& # 39; I'm in shock! My heart is with @vanessabryant and her children and also with the families of the other people who did not survive. This hurts! We lost a legend. #RIPKobeBryant #RIPGiGi ".

Fans appreciated the fact that she posted about him, and sent prayers through the comments section.



