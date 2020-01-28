K-Pop Star goes back to being a fan of Chris Brown after being called to take a picture with him

%MINIFYHTMLfedd0ea5c043f24ba9f5cdf869442d1e11% %MINIFYHTMLfedd0ea5c043f24ba9f5cdf869442d1e12%

During the recent Grammy Awards 2020, a K-Pop star saw Chris Brown and took a picture with him because, according to her, she is a big fan. Well, that changed a bit once he posted the photo on social media and his fans criticized her for having been photographed with Chris due to her domestic violence problems in the past.

K-Pop star Ailee took a selfie with Chris Brown during the Grammy's weekend, but the photo definitely didn't get the answer he expected once he posted it on his Instagram account. Her fans quickly flooded her comments section and attacked her for posing with Chris because of her documented history of domestic violence.

Ailee decided to edit her original photo caption and instead provide an explanation of why she took the photo, while making it clear that she doesn't approve of Chris's past behavior:

"When I said,quot; he was one of the artists I enjoyed listening to when I was a child and that is a fact that will never change. "I meant that I enjoyed his music when I was younger, it will never change. The only thing in my mind was literally 'oh wow !! CB! I used to love your songs! & # 39; I DO NOT support and I WILL NOT SUPPORT women, men, pets, animals or any other type of abusers and the ONLY reason I keep this post is to CLARIFY the which is why I took this picture in the first place. "

Meanwhile, Chris learned of his edited post and simply commented: "CORNBALL,quot; below. As of now, Ailee has not responded to Chris's comment.

Roommates, what do you think about this?